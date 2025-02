Mercedes Moné vuelve a la escena «indie» casi 13 años después

Vía comunicado, House Of Wrestling dio la noticia.

🔥🔥 B R E A K I N G 🔥🔥



CEO! CEO! CEO! March 15th it’s all about The Moné as AEW TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné makes her HOG IN RING debut!!!



Tickets Available NOW ⬇️https://t.co/Nz9GvX9Ib9 pic.twitter.com/Kre9kPPFQ3