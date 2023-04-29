MCW Ladies Night 2 | Resultados e imágenes

Maryland no es uno de los estados de Estados Unidos con más lucha libre profesional en lo relativo a número de promociones pero hoy justamente nos adentramos en la que podríamos considerar la más reconocida de todas, MCW Pro Wrestling. También están Adrenaline Championship Wrestling  y Fury Pro Wrestling. Y antaño Eastern Wrestling Alliance (Maryland). MCW tiene su sede en Joppa, misma ciudad donde se realizó el evento, que fue grabado -en la RJ Meyer Arena-el pasado 22 de abril para ser emitido hoy en FITE TV. La compañía fue fundada en 1998 de la mano de Dan McDevitt. En 2016 cambió su nombre al actual; anteriormente se llamaba Maryland Championship Wrestling. Por ella han pasado Action Andretti, B3CCa, Trey Miguel, Ashley D’Amboise, Matt Cardona o Matt Hardy.

> MCW Ladies Night 2

Vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • Christina Marie venció a Ultra Violette
  • JC Storm venció a Emily Jaye
  • Brittany Jade venció a Ella Envy
  • Leila Grey venció a Katie Arquette
  • Megan Bayne venció a Rebecca Scott
  • Missa Kate venció a Nikii Duke
  • Vita VonStarr venció a Zoey Skye
  • Gia Scott (c) venció a Ray Lyn por un marcador de 4-2 para retener el Campeonato Femenil MCW en una lucha Iron Man
    – Ray Lyn anotó contra Gia Scott (14:39)
    – Gia Scott anotó contra Ray Lyn (18:57)
    – Doble conteo de fuera (20:54)
    – Gia Scott anotó contra Ray Lyn (27:58)
    – Gia Scott anotó contra Ray Lyn (28:47)

