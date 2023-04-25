Florida es uno de los estados de Estados Unidos donde mayor lucha libre profesional independiente podemos encontrar. E incluso la que no lo es, pues en Orlando se encuentra el Centro de Rendimiento de la WWE así como también tiene su sede NXT. En relidad, la compañía en sí misma radica en Stamford, Connecticut. Dejándola a un lado, nos encontramos en estas tierras promociones reconocidas como SHINE o Full Impact Pro. Pero hoy hablamos de Mayhem On Mills a través de su evento más reciente, Mayhem On Mills Year 5: A New Wave.

HEY GUYS. MAYHEM TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/9HaDg40rlZ — Mayhem on Mills (@MayhemonMills) April 22, 2023

> Mayhem On Mills Year 5: A New Wave

Esta organización está situada también en Orlando desde su nacimiento en 2018. Por ella han pasado y siguen pasando actualmente luchadores conocidos como Effy, Su Yung o Serpéntico; los tres lucharon en el show cuyos resultados e imágenes traemos a continuación. Un show que tuvo lugar en el Tuffy’s Bottle Shoppe en Sanford, Florida.

Eli Knight venció a Troy Hollywood por decisión del réferi

Scramble Match : Drennan venció a Jimmy Lloyd, Leeroy Shogun y Parrow

: Drennan venció a Jimmy Lloyd, Leeroy Shogun y Parrow Su Yung venció a Devlyn Macabre

Effy venció a Randy Wentworth

Campeonato de Parejas FIP : OAO (Hunter Law y Snoop Strikes) vencieron a The Gifted (Logan Cruz y Wheezy T) para seguir siendo campeones

: OAO (Hunter Law y Snoop Strikes) vencieron a The Gifted (Logan Cruz y Wheezy T) para seguir siendo campeones Campeonato Mayhem on the Mills: Sawyer Wreck venció a Serpéntico para retener el título

The Mayhem has begun pic.twitter.com/l1OdTFjhok — Mayhem on Mills (@MayhemonMills) April 23, 2023

How is my place for the show? Not bad. @MayhemonMills pic.twitter.com/SOfOcDoEbQ — Stephen Platinum (@stephenplatinum) April 23, 2023

An undeniable home run for @MayhemonMills at Tuffy's Bottle Shop! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/YYv0DtWcqA — Stephen Platinum (@stephenplatinum) April 23, 2023

Amazing stuff at the end of the first match! @MayhemonMills pic.twitter.com/F3XJ4UigxD — Stephen Platinum (@stephenplatinum) April 23, 2023

Yes. And while @EFFYlives technically won the match, the contract specifically stated that to win the title you MUST be verified so the champ lives on!!! pic.twitter.com/LsAsw4NyZw — Professor Leisure🍍 (@TheLeisureProf) April 24, 2023

Be careful of the ole boot to the face. pic.twitter.com/ek9IZ1KN7o — Professor Leisure🍍 (@TheLeisureProf) April 24, 2023

Para quienes no los conozcan, Effy es un nombre muy popular del circuito independiente. También intentó alcanzar los grandes escenarios, pero no lo hizo; no hace mucho contaba por qué fracasó su intento en WWE NXT. Su Yung es una ex Campeona Mundial Knockouts en IMPACT que continúa dentro de la compañía, aunque últimamente más enfocada en la escena indie. Y Serpéntico es un luchador de AEW y ROH; sin llamar demasiado la atención, no deja de desarrollar su carrera en grandes y pequeñas arenas.

¿Qué promociones independientes te gusta seguir?