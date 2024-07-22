Listo el cartel para ROH Death Before Dishonor

En el más reciente show de ROH, emitido a través de su sitio web oficial, vimos cómo Diamante y Leyla Hirsh lucharon en un LIghts Out Match.

La ganadora terminó siendo Diamante. Y ante esta situación, en donde ambas están uno a uno en luchas de mano a mano, el dueño y presidente tanto de ROH como de AEW, Tony Khan, ha anunciado que la rivalidad de estas dos se definirá en una lucha a muerte, específicamente, un Texas Deathmatch.

► Así es el cartel para el PPV ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024

1- Dustin Rhodes y The Von Erich (Marshall Von Erich y Ross Von Erich) (con Kevin Von Erich) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver y Alex Reynolds).

2- CAMPEONATO DE LUCHA PURA ROH; REGLAS DE LUCHA PURA: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty.

3- TEXAS DEATHMATCH: Diamante vs. «Legit» Leyla Hirsh.

4- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE LA TELEVISIÓN ROH: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Lio Rush vs. Shane Taylor vs. Johnny TV (con Taya Valkyrie).

5- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DE LA TELEVISIÓN ROH: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet.

6- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL ROH: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata.

7- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO ROH: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong.

Recordemos que el próximo gran PPV de ROH, denominado ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024, se realizará el próximo 26 de julio desde Arlington, Texas.