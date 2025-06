Tras el episodio de iMPACT! de esta semana, Matt Hardy dedicó una interesante publicación a Leon Slater.

Super proud of @LEONSLATER_ after his big win tonight on #TNAiMPACT. Jeff & I are blown away by his incredible growth over the last year at TNA. Mark my words, Leon Slater is gonna be a huge star in this industry. pic.twitter.com/ofUoDK3oVI