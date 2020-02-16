NXT TakeOver: Portland finalizó hace unas horas y es momento de hablar de las reacciones. Tenemos mucho de lo que hablar. Una vez más, un especial de la marca amarilla de WWE puso a la fanaticada en pie gritando «¡This is Awesome!». Pero ahora no hablamos de las opiniones de quienes vieron el evento sino de quienes lo protagonizaron, que no han querido perder la oportunidad de pronunciarse, para bien o para mal.

► Las mejores reacciones a NXT TakeOver: Portland

«1. ¡Gracias, Bianca Belair! ¡Siempre es brutal ir a la guerra contigo! 2. Charlotte Flair, me diste exactamente lo que quería. Teo veo en WrestleMania 36«.

«Todo lo que hago se convierte en parte de la historia. El título de NXT será defendido en WrestleMania«.

«No sé cómo me siento… Raquel González es una persona malvada. No sé cómo no me di cuenta».

"Every night will be for #WWENXT. Every night will be for the #NorthAmericanTitle as I raise the prestige level and prove how LIMITLESS I am!"@RealKeithLee reflects on an incredible match at #NXTTakeOver: Portland with an incredible outlook. pic.twitter.com/WE9lc9BbwH — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020

«¿Dominik Dijakovic me dio lo que quería? ¿Estás loco? ¿Viste lo que pasó ahí afuera? Hemos dado una batalla épica. Ha demostrado ser un espécimen. Yo me demostré a mí mismo que soy un campeón, que soy un verdadero competidor, que puedo representar a NXT y el Campeonato de Norteamérica. Me demostré a mí mismo lo fuerte que soy. Todas las noches serán para NXT. Todas las noches serán para el Campeonato de Norteamérica. ¡He alcanzado el nivel del prestigio y he demostrado cuán ilimitado soy!».

Never held gold..

BUT

I still managed to always be that BISH!

Can’t stop me or my legacy. I AM

BLACK. https://t.co/wSJ3rYqLRn.THE.MAKING pic.twitter.com/8RBrYzfJYE — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 17, 2020

«Nunca sostuve el oro, ¡PERO siempre me las arreglo para ser esa PERRA! No pueden detenerme a mí o a mi legado. Soy negra y estoy haciendo historia».

«De nada«.

Made me Feast My Eyes….and then challenged my limits. #Respect You are also quite a rare specimen. https://t.co/39sp72hp1V — Prestigious Lee (@RealKeithLee) February 17, 2020

«Haces que mis ojos se deleiten y después poner a prueba mis límites. También eres un especimen realmente extraño».

Y no queremos olvidarnos de otros miembros de la empresa que también han dado su opinión.

Each one has something special seperating itself from the others. #NXTTakeOver, thank you for making me feel like a kid again. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 17, 2020

«Cada uno es especial más allá de los demás. NXT TakeOver, gracias por hacerme sentir niño de nuevo«.

To all the incredible competitors, staff and the wonderful @WWENXT fans, thank you very much indeed. #NXTPortland — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 17, 2020

«A todos los competidores increíble, equipo y maravillosos fanáticos de NXT, muchas gracias«.

"That's not how we do things around here" @WWENXT #NXTTakeOverPortland — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) February 17, 2020

«‘Así no es cómo hacemos las cosas aquí’«.

B E S T https://t.co/W7rQncKy9A — Trent Seven (@trentseven) February 17, 2020

«Honestamente, ¡tremendo TakeOver! Felicidades, NXT».

As always, another great @WWENXT Takeover 👏👏

That main event was insane!! — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) February 17, 2020

«Como siempre, otro gran NXT TakeOver. ¡¡Ese evento estelar fue impresionante!!«.

«Triple H, creo que se ganaron un hueco en el avión de vuelta a casa».