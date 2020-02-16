El Universo WWE reacciona a lo ocurrido en NXT TakeOver: Portland

NXTWWEpor Azxa Krex
NXT TakeOver: Portland

NXT TakeOver: Portland finalizó hace unas horas y es momento de hablar de las reacciones. Tenemos mucho de lo que hablar. Una vez más, un especial de la marca amarilla de WWE puso a la fanaticada en pie gritando «¡This is Awesome!». Pero ahora no hablamos de las opiniones de quienes vieron el evento sino de quienes lo protagonizaron, que no han querido perder la oportunidad de pronunciarse, para bien o para mal.

► Las mejores reacciones a NXT TakeOver: Portland

«1. ¡Gracias, Bianca Belair! ¡Siempre es brutal ir a la guerra contigo! 2. Charlotte Flair, me diste exactamente lo que quería. Teo veo en WrestleMania 36«.

«Todo lo que hago se convierte en parte de la historia. El título de NXT será defendido en WrestleMania«.

«No sé cómo me siento… Raquel González es una persona malvada. No sé cómo no me di cuenta».

«¿Dominik Dijakovic me dio lo que quería? ¿Estás loco? ¿Viste lo que pasó ahí afuera? Hemos dado una batalla épica. Ha demostrado ser un espécimen. Yo me demostré a mí mismo que soy un campeón, que soy un verdadero competidor, que puedo representar a NXT y el Campeonato de Norteamérica. Me demostré a mí mismo lo fuerte que soy. Todas las noches serán para NXT. Todas las noches serán para el Campeonato de Norteamérica. ¡He alcanzado el nivel del prestigio y he demostrado cuán ilimitado soy!».

«Nunca sostuve el oro, ¡PERO siempre me las arreglo para ser esa PERRA! No pueden detenerme a mí o a mi legado. Soy negra y estoy haciendo historia».

«De nada«.

«Haces que mis ojos se deleiten y después poner a prueba mis límites. También eres un especimen realmente extraño».

Y no queremos olvidarnos de otros miembros de la empresa que también han dado su opinión.

«Cada uno es especial más allá de los demás. NXT TakeOver, gracias por hacerme sentir niño de nuevo«.

«A todos los competidores increíble, equipo y maravillosos fanáticos de NXT, muchas gracias«.

«‘Así no es cómo hacemos las cosas aquí’«.

«Honestamente, ¡tremendo TakeOver! Felicidades, NXT».

«Como siempre, otro gran NXT TakeOver. ¡¡Ese evento estelar fue impresionante!!«.

«Triple H, creo que se ganaron un hueco en el avión de vuelta a casa».

«Lo único mejor que este campeonato es nuestra amistad. Esta inesperada historia de amor que se hizo realidad. ¿Qué mejor forma de ponerle la guinda que con el título de parejas de NXT?«.

Hablamos de