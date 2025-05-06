Las 9 luchas perfectas a juicio de Drew McIntyre

Para la Superestrella WWE Drew McIntyre, existen un total de nueve luchas perfectas. Y se incluye a sí mismo en una de ellas, lo cual es sorprendente ya que si alguien tiene en alta estima al «Scottish Warrior» es él mismo.
► Luchas perfectas
McIntyre publicó la lista recientemente en Dropkickd:
- Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker – WWE WrestleMania 25
- Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart – No Holds Barred – WWE WrestleMania 13
- Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley – WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – WWE WrestleMania 39
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match – WWE Royal Rumble 2020
- Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – WWE NXT Women’s Championship – NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn
- Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock – WWE WrestleMania X-8
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11
まだ間に合う！#njwk11 完全生中継はまだ終わってない！
未来を書き換えるのか?!
ケニー・オメガ@KennyOmegamanX ！
生中継▷https://t.co/r52zjRbeeJ #njpw #njpwworld#TheTerminator #ターミネーター pic.twitter.com/gOwOx5aCJp
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 4, 2017
- John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam – WWE Championship – ECW One Night Stand 2006
— headskullVids (@headskullVidz) November 20, 2023
- Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome – ECW One Night Stand 2005
También es de señalar que Drew menciona una fuera de la WWE. Sería interesante que el oriundo de Escocia realizara una lista por cada compañía grande. Quizá para otro momento. Por ahora, ¿compartes su opinión?