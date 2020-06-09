Lacey Evans y Brian Cage se enfrascan en una guerra en Twitter

Un fan algo despistado ha hecho que Lacey Evans y Brian Cage, de WWE y AEW, respectivamente, se enfrasquen en una guerra de palabras en Twitter. Sí, así es. Todo porque un fan acusó a Brian de robarle los movimientos luchísticos a Lacey... cuando Cage lleva luchando 15 años y Lacey solamente 6. Y peor aún, cuando ninguno de los dos inventó la movida.

► Lacey Evans y Brian Cage, tremendo encontronazo

For those thinking I can't move and I'm just a bunch of muscles or a #batisrawannabe @TheFlipGordon #flippinmachines pic.twitter.com/dPGWuNtNyT — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) June 8, 2020

"Para todos aquellos que piensan que no me puedo mover en el ring y que yo solamente soy un montón de músculos o una copia barata de Batista".

There you go sweetheart @LaceyEvansWWE I wasn't going to edit and even almost paid you a compliment. Until I read the rest of your tweet. And my stance remains the same. Still did it years before you(your 4 years in the biz) and I'm also sure you didn't KNOW it was WWE then😘 pic.twitter.com/yVqOeafcVR — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) June 8, 2020

— Bien, ¿pero por qué le robas el movimiento a Lacey Evans?

— Ahí tienes cariño. Lacey Evans, no iba a editar este vídeo y casi que te iba a hacer un halago, hasta que leí el resto de tu tuit. Y mi pistura sigue siendo la misma. Hice el movimiento años antes que tú, porque solo llevas 4 años en el negocio (como profesional). Y también estoy seguro que no sabías lo que era WWE. Besitos.

No sabemos qué le dijo Lacey a Brian antes de este tuit, pues el mismo fue eliminado. Cage también eliminó otro tuit hacia la bella rubia, pero ella le alcanzó a responder:

*knew.



And I don't *know who you are.... ya nasty. I'm 4 year in the game and doing *it better than *you.



Don't make me lose my manners sweetheart. 💅👒 #WWE #AsYouWere https://t.co/MgH6D9D4Ks pic.twitter.com/ncwIxXtqXx — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 8, 2020

"No sé quién seas... asqueroso. Llevo cuatro años en el juego y lo estoy haciendo mucho mejor que ti. No me hagas perder mis maneras, querido".

"Casi no cuenta. Hazme un cumplido... o salte de mis notificaciones. Asqueroso".

My bad. I mean I'm pretty sure it's a turnaround moonsault many have done and it's not my move. And just for knowledge @FightOwensFight did it before her in wwe(and outside) and @MarcMero did it and it was called a "MeroSault" So if its anyones move. — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) June 8, 2020

— ¡¿Acaso no sabías que tus colegas de WWE inventan todos los movimientos que alguna vez se han hecho?!

— Fue mi error. Quiero decir, estoy muy seguro de que es un Turnaround Moonsault que muchos han hecho y no es mi movimiento. Y solo para que lo sepan, Kevin Owens lo hizo mucho años antes que ella dentro y fuera de WWE, y Marc Mero lo hizo y se llamaba el MeroSault. Así que es un movimiento conocido.

Listening to random nasties fight over Who CrEatdEd a move I never claimed to own. Hee heee got em.💅👒☕ #Looorrrdddd #BlessTheirHearts pic.twitter.com/7zVZbGKDVw — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 8, 2020

"Aquí escuchando a unos asquerosos cualquiera pelear por quién creó un movimiento del cual nunca dije que yo lo había inventado. Jajajaja, los tengo".

I'm new to this biz.....what do they call these....🤔



mArkS. 💅👒☕ https://t.co/AgpzTuGwTE pic.twitter.com/RiPal3woOw — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 8, 2020

"Soy nueva en este negocio... ¿cómo es que los llaman? ¿Marks?"