Lacey Evans y Brian Cage se enfrascan en una guerra en Twitter

Un fan algo despistado ha hecho que Lacey Evans y Brian Cage, de WWE y AEW, respectivamente, se enfrasquen en una guerra de palabras en Twitter. Sí, así es. Todo porque un fan acusó a Brian de robarle los movimientos luchísticos a Lacey... cuando Cage lleva luchando 15 años y Lacey solamente 6. Y peor aún, cuando ninguno de los dos inventó la movida.

► Lacey Evans y Brian Cage, tremendo encontronazo

"Para todos aquellos que piensan que no me puedo mover en el ring y que yo solamente soy un montón de músculos o una copia barata de Batista".

— Bien, ¿pero por qué le robas el movimiento a Lacey Evans?

— Ahí tienes cariño. Lacey Evans, no iba a editar este vídeo y casi que te iba a hacer un halago, hasta que leí el resto de tu tuit. Y mi pistura sigue siendo la misma. Hice el movimiento años antes que tú, porque solo llevas 4 años en el negocio (como profesional). Y también estoy seguro que no sabías lo que era WWE. Besitos.

No sabemos qué le dijo Lacey a Brian antes de este tuit, pues el mismo fue eliminado. Cage también eliminó otro tuit hacia la bella rubia, pero ella le alcanzó a responder:

"No sé quién seas... asqueroso. Llevo cuatro años en el juego y lo estoy haciendo mucho mejor que ti. No me hagas perder mis maneras, querido".

"Casi no cuenta. Hazme un cumplido... o salte de mis notificaciones. Asqueroso".

— ¡¿Acaso no sabías que tus colegas de WWE inventan todos los movimientos que alguna vez se han hecho?!

— Fue mi error. Quiero decir, estoy muy seguro de que es un Turnaround Moonsault que muchos han hecho y no es mi movimiento. Y solo para que lo sepan, Kevin Owens lo hizo mucho años antes que ella dentro y fuera de WWE, y Marc Mero lo hizo y se llamaba el MeroSault. Así que es un movimiento conocido.

"Aquí escuchando a unos asquerosos cualquiera pelear por quién creó un movimiento del cual nunca dije que yo lo había inventado. Jajajaja, los tengo".

"Soy nueva en este negocio... ¿cómo es que los llaman? ¿Marks?"

