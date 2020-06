La Superestrella NXT Bobby Fish estrena tatuajes

View this post on Instagram

What an honor the last two days have been. I had the pleasure of tattooing @thebobbyfish from @wwenxt @wwe We knocked out his sleeve which was very special and sentimental. He ask me to add specific elements in this piece, and I love it. Vintage Portraits of his Mother and Father and two Koi Fish representing he’s daughters. This was super fun and I’m proud to say I made a new friend. Thank you @thebobbyfish for the trust and God Bless brother Tattoo Done using @eternalink @eternalinkconventions @hustlebutterdeluxe @stencilstuff @hivecaps @cheyenne_tattooequipment #cheyenne_tattooequipment #realism #eternalink #wwe #tattoo #support_good_tattooers #wrestling #tattooartist #music #toptattooartist #stencilstuff #artist #inkmaster #tattoosday #cooltattoos #father #secondskin #tattooart #mother #realistictattoo #color hustlebutterdeluxe #tattoo #blackandwhite #ink #tattooistartmag #guyswithtattoos #followforfollowback #artist #teamflynn