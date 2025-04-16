La otra «WrestleMania Week»: 10 shows a seguir

Los días más candentes del año para la industria luchística ya están aquí. WWE desembarca en Las Vegas (Nevada, EEUU) para presentar, además de WrestleMania, cuatro shows (Friday Night SmackDown, Stand & Deliver, Monday Night Raw y un episodio semanal de NXT), amén de otras citas no competitivas, conformando un carrusel que desfilará por La Ciudad del Pecado hasta el próximo martes.

Pero como de costumbre, el alma de la semana serán los eventos ajenos a WWE. Y aunque parece veremos el establecimiento de una inquietante tendencia, con el gigante yanqui más inmiscuido que nunca en este festival «underground», no debemos soslayar lo positivo: en 2025 hay récord de oferta, con 86 shows y 52 promotoras implicadas. Se entiende que muchos hablen de una nueva edad dorada para el arte del pancracio.

Así, por tradición, daré cuenta, bajo criterio personal, de las 10 veladas-satélite más destacables de la «WrestleMania Week».

► La «Sin City» alternativa

 

[Jueves 17 de abril]

 

Dragongate USA The Rebirth

(12 am ET, Pearl Theater del Palms Casino Resort, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Neo Genesis (AZM y Starlight Kid) vs. HATE (Konami y Natsuko Tora); Z-Brats (Shun Skywalker, ISHIN y Kota Minoura) vs. PARADOX (Dragon Kid, YAMATO y Susuma Yokosuka); Hyo y Ben-K vs. Rich Swann y Willie Mack vs. Alec Price y Jimmy Lloyd

 

STARDOM American Dream 2025 In Sin City

(3 pm ET, Silverton Casino Lodge, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Maika vs. Thekla; Syuri y Vipress vs. KONAMI y Kalientita; Mina Shirakawa y HANAKO vs Natsuko Tora y Momo Watanabe

 

Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow

(6 pm ET, Pearl Theater del Palms Casino Resort, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Máscara Dorada vs. Ninja Mack; Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh; TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste y Bad Dude Tito) vs. Hechicero, Flip Gordon y Michael Oku

 

TNA Unbreakable

(10 pm ET, Cox Pavilion, TNA+ y Triller TV)

Ojo: Final del torneo por el Campeonato Internacional TNA; Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner en una «Barbed Wire Massacre»; Joe Hendry y Masha Slamovich vs. Frankie Kazarian y Tessa Blanchard

 

 

[Viernes 18 de abril]

BZW Viva Las Vegas

(1 am ET, Swan Dive, sin plataforma de emisión anunciada)

Ojo: Joseph Fenech (c) vs. Arez por el Campeonato BZW; Big F’n Joe (c) vs. Jimmy Lloyd por el Campeonato Hardcore BZW; Gravity vs. Última Sombra vs. LJ Cleary vs. Aerial Van Go

 

Marvelous VEGAS

(2 am ET, MEET Las Vegas, sin plataforma de emisión anunciada)

Ojo: Rina Yamashita vs. Maya World; Aja Kong vs. Senka Akaysuki; Masha Slamovich vs. Ai Houzan

 

PROGRESS Chapter 179: PROGRESS Las Vegas

(3 am ET, Pearl Theater del Palms Casino Resort, DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS y TrillerTV)

Ojo: Luke Jacobs (c) vs. Michael Oku por el Campeonato Mundial PROGRESS; Nina Samuels (c) vs. Rhio vs. Vert Vixen por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil PROGRESS; Minoru Suzuki vs. Cara Noir

 

TJPW Live In Las Vegas

(11 am ET, Pearl Theater del Palms Casino Resort, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Mizuki (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita por el Campeonato Princess Of Princess; Miu Watanabe vs. Masha Slamovich; Suzume (c) vs. Jada Stone por el Campeonato International Princess

 

DDT Goes Las Vegas

(6 pm ET, Pearl Theater del Palms Casino Resort, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Konosuke Takeshita vs. MAO; 1 Called Manders (c) vs. Yukio Naya por el Campeonato Mundial Unificado wXw; Shinya Aoki vs. Timothy Thatcher

 

GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

(10 pm ET, Pearl Theater del Palms Casino Resort, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Sabu vs. Joey Janela en un «No Ropes Barbed Wire» (lucha de retiro de Sabu); Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders; Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla

