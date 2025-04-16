La otra «WrestleMania Week»: 10 shows a seguir

Los días más candentes del año para la industria luchística ya están aquí. WWE desembarca en Las Vegas (Nevada, EEUU) para presentar, además de WrestleMania, cuatro shows (Friday Night SmackDown, Stand & Deliver, Monday Night Raw y un episodio semanal de NXT), amén de otras citas no competitivas, conformando un carrusel que desfilará por La Ciudad del Pecado hasta el próximo martes.

Pero como de costumbre, el alma de la semana serán los eventos ajenos a WWE. Y aunque parece veremos el establecimiento de una inquietante tendencia, con el gigante yanqui más inmiscuido que nunca en este festival «underground», no debemos soslayar lo positivo: en 2025 hay récord de oferta, con 86 shows y 52 promotoras implicadas. Se entiende que muchos hablen de una nueva edad dorada para el arte del pancracio.

Así, por tradición, daré cuenta, bajo criterio personal, de las 10 veladas-satélite más destacables de la «WrestleMania Week».

► La «Sin City» alternativa

[Jueves 17 de abril]

Dragongate USA The Rebirth

(12 am ET, Pearl Theater del Palms Casino Resort, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Neo Genesis (AZM y Starlight Kid) vs. HATE (Konami y Natsuko Tora); Z-Brats (Shun Skywalker, ISHIN y Kota Minoura) vs. PARADOX (Dragon Kid, YAMATO y Susuma Yokosuka); Hyo y Ben-K vs. Rich Swann y Willie Mack vs. Alec Price y Jimmy Lloyd

📣#DRAGONGATE USA The Rebirth🐦‍🔥 Location & Time Update 📍Palms Resort Las Vegas





🆕🏟️Greene Street

🆕🕕6:45PM – 8PM (Local Time) 🤼Live Event

🆕🏟️Pearl Theatre

🆕🛎️9PM (Local Time)

STARDOM American Dream 2025 In Sin City

(3 pm ET, Silverton Casino Lodge, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Maika vs. Thekla; Syuri y Vipress vs. KONAMI y Kalientita; Mina Shirakawa y HANAKO vs Natsuko Tora y Momo Watanabe

Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow

(6 pm ET, Pearl Theater del Palms Casino Resort, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Máscara Dorada vs. Ninja Mack; Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh; TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste y Bad Dude Tito) vs. Hechicero, Flip Gordon y Michael Oku

Two of the wildest high flyers in pro wrestling share a ring for the first time ever at this year's Wrestlecon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow – @MascaraDoradMD vs @NinjaMack1!

TNA Unbreakable

(10 pm ET, Cox Pavilion, TNA+ y Triller TV)

Ojo: Final del torneo por el Campeonato Internacional TNA; Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner en una «Barbed Wire Massacre»; Joe Hendry y Masha Slamovich vs. Frankie Kazarian y Tessa Blanchard

🚨 GET A FREE MONTH OF TNA+ — YES, FREE! 🚨 Watch #TNAUnbreakable FREE with this limited-time offer!

– Select the Monthly Plan

– Use code UNBREAKABLE25 at checkout

[Viernes 18 de abril]

BZW Viva Las Vegas

(1 am ET, Swan Dive, sin plataforma de emisión anunciada)

Ojo: Joseph Fenech (c) vs. Arez por el Campeonato BZW; Big F’n Joe (c) vs. Jimmy Lloyd por el Campeonato Hardcore BZW; Gravity vs. Última Sombra vs. LJ Cleary vs. Aerial Van Go

🎰BZW Viva Las Vegas 🇺🇸 A card stacked for the biggest pro wrestling week of the year! ⚠️Ticket holders must be at least 21 years old. 📅 Thursday April 17

📍 Swan Dive Las Vegas, 1301 Main St, Las Vegas

🚪 Doors at 9:30 PM | Show at 10 PM

Marvelous VEGAS

(2 am ET, MEET Las Vegas, sin plataforma de emisión anunciada)

Ojo: Rina Yamashita vs. Maya World; Aja Kong vs. Senka Akaysuki; Masha Slamovich vs. Ai Houzan

PROGRESS Chapter 179: PROGRESS Las Vegas

(3 am ET, Pearl Theater del Palms Casino Resort, DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS y TrillerTV)

Ojo: Luke Jacobs (c) vs. Michael Oku por el Campeonato Mundial PROGRESS; Nina Samuels (c) vs. Rhio vs. Vert Vixen por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil PROGRESS; Minoru Suzuki vs. Cara Noir

TJPW Live In Las Vegas

(11 am ET, Pearl Theater del Palms Casino Resort, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Mizuki (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita por el Campeonato Princess Of Princess; Miu Watanabe vs. Masha Slamovich; Suzume (c) vs. Jada Stone por el Campeonato International Princess

«Queri Presents TJPW LIVE in Las Vegas» and «TJPW vs DDT vs GCW» will stream LIVE on TrillerTV+, the subscription service of TrillerTV. TrillerTV+ is $6.99/month, with the first 7 days free. The shows will also stream on WRESTLE UNIVERSE at a later date.

DDT Goes Las Vegas

(6 pm ET, Pearl Theater del Palms Casino Resort, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Konosuke Takeshita vs. MAO; 1 Called Manders (c) vs. Yukio Naya por el Campeonato Mundial Unificado wXw; Shinya Aoki vs. Timothy Thatcher

🇺🇸Apr 18 DDT Las Vegas FULL Card! 🇺🇸UNIVERSAL Title bout, Suzuki vs Yoshihiko!

🇺🇸wXw United World Wrestling title bout, Manders vs Naya!

🇺🇸Takeshita & MAO's singles bout!

🇺🇸Submission masters Aoki & Thatcher face off!

🇺🇸3-Way Tag Match & Yuni vs Charlie!

GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

(10 pm ET, Pearl Theater del Palms Casino Resort, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Sabu vs. Joey Janela en un «No Ropes Barbed Wire» (lucha de retiro de Sabu); Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders; Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla

Joey Janela's Spring Break takes over Mania Week this FRIDAY at The Palms in Las Vegas! *Sabu Final Match*

Sabu vs Janela Kidd v Mance

Desperados v Wagners

Tremont v Suzuki

Cogar v Fuego

Bayne v Bozilla

ZSJ v Manders

Masha v Suzu

ViF v Price/?

+more Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+