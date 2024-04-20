Mañana 21 de abril, AEW Dynasty contará con una lucha entre mejores amigos cuando Kyle O’Reilly desafíe a Roderick Strong por el Campeonato Internacional. También entre dos de los mejores luchadores del mundo. Y dos de las principales estrellas de la casa Élite. Pero no es necesario que nosotros hablemos de ellos, dejemos que «The Violent Artist» exprese sus pensamientos y sentimientos sobre «The Messiah Of The Backbreaker».

«Estás completamente en lo cierto. Un tipo en quien confío plenamente, dentro y fuera del ring, uno de mis mejores amigos. Es la situación ideal para volver después de tanto tiempo fuera, estar ahí con alguien como Roddy. Incluso si no fuéramos tan cercanos como lo somos, seguiría siendo ideal porque es un profesional, uno de los mejores que ha habido en esta generación y en otras anteriores.

«Es alguien a quien he admirado durante mucho tiempo. Cuando intentaba abrirme paso en la lucha libre, lo observaba e idolatraba, pensando: ‘Hombre, ojalá algún día pueda ser tan bueno como él’. Y mira que ahora nos hemos convertido en buenos amigos y compañeros de equipo. Es increíble cómo funciona la vida a veces», comenta el retador a Fightful.

#AEW International Championship Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Former friends @korcombat & #AEW International Champ @roderickstrong battle it out 1-on-1 for the International title at #AEWDynasty LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY at the @chaifetzarena in St. Louis, MO! pic.twitter.com/PfysYBiMX3

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2024