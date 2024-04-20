Mañana 21 de abril, AEW Dynasty contará con una lucha entre mejores amigos cuando Kyle O’Reilly desafíe a Roderick Strong por el Campeonato Internacional. También entre dos de los mejores luchadores del mundo. Y dos de las principales estrellas de la casa Élite. Pero no es necesario que nosotros hablemos de ellos, dejemos que «The Violent Artist» exprese sus pensamientos y sentimientos sobre «The Messiah Of The Backbreaker».
Kyle O’Reilly (c) vs Roderick Strong
PWG World Championship
Guerrilla Warfare Match
PWG Black Cole Sun 2014
🎶 Fed Up – Flaw 🎶@KORcombat @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/8E2q0yg27z
— CV Highlights (@CVHighlights247) March 22, 2024
► Kyle O’Reilly de Roderick Strong
«Estás completamente en lo cierto. Un tipo en quien confío plenamente, dentro y fuera del ring, uno de mis mejores amigos. Es la situación ideal para volver después de tanto tiempo fuera, estar ahí con alguien como Roddy. Incluso si no fuéramos tan cercanos como lo somos, seguiría siendo ideal porque es un profesional, uno de los mejores que ha habido en esta generación y en otras anteriores.
«Es alguien a quien he admirado durante mucho tiempo. Cuando intentaba abrirme paso en la lucha libre, lo observaba e idolatraba, pensando: ‘Hombre, ojalá algún día pueda ser tan bueno como él’. Y mira que ahora nos hemos convertido en buenos amigos y compañeros de equipo. Es increíble cómo funciona la vida a veces», comenta el retador a Fightful.
#AEW International Championship Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
Former friends @korcombat & #AEW International Champ @roderickstrong battle it out 1-on-1 for the International title at #AEWDynasty LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY at the @chaifetzarena in St. Louis, MO! pic.twitter.com/PfysYBiMX3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2024
► El menú de AEW Dynasty
CARTEL PRINCIPAL
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL AEW: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
- CAMPEONATO TBS, HOUSE RULES MATCH: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
- CAMPEONATO CONTINENTAL AEW: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS AEW (VACANTE), LUCHA DE ESCALERAS: The Young Bucks vs. FTR
- CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL AEW: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- CAMPEONATO FTW: Hook (c) vs. Chris Jericho
- Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay
- Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston y Mark Briscoe vs. The House Of Black
ZERO HOUR
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE TRÍOS AEW, CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE TRÍOS ROH, GANADOR SE LO LLEVA TODO: The Acclaimed y Billy Gunn (c) vs. The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White y The Gunns) (c)
- Orange Cassidy y Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor y Lee Moriarty
- Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal
#AEWDynasty ZERO HOUR: Pre-Show is LIVE TOMORROW NIGHT at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT
💻: https://t.co/44FKIlksc4
Order #AEW Dynasty on PPV now! https://t.co/i2toHZ3diz pic.twitter.com/9LkajV54Je
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2024