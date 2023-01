KiLynn King reflexiona sobre AEW, NWA y NJPW

😱 Did you catch this moment on #NWAPowerrr this week? @KiLynnKing made her presence felt against @RealNMarkova. Full episode available NOW on YouTube & @FiteTV

📺 https://t.co/lSiuLxdCdM

🔥 The NWA. Wrestling as it’s meant to be. pic.twitter.com/9LQE8P3qZa

— NWA (@nwa) April 17, 2022