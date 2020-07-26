Kevin Owens agradece a estos luchadores por ayudarlo a mejorar

Uno de los más talentosos gladiadores, Kevin Owens, agradece a otros luchadores por ayudarlo a ser mejor en el ring. Los nombres no dejan a nadie sorprendido.

Recientemente, "la hamburguesa más famosa del mundo", el luchador Cheeseburger, de Ring of Honor, realizó una dinámica con sus colegas para que nombraran a las personas que les habían ayudado a mejorar su nivel luchístico. Kevin Owens fue uno de los nombres más grandes que respondieron, y agradeció a luchadores realmente talentosos por haberlo ayudarlo. Recordemos que recientemente catalogó a Rey Mysterio y Shawn Michaels como los mejores luchadores del mundo.

► Kevin Owens mejoró su arte gracias a estas figuras de la lucha

— Amigos luchadores: ¿Quién fue el primer estrella con el que luchaste que era tan bueno que te diste cuenta de cuán poco realmente sabías y te ayudó a mejorar tu juego?

— Hay un montón de ellos, pero el más memorable para mí es alguien con quien ni siquiera he luchado. En 2005, vi a The Brian Kendrick luchar en un show de ROH en el cual yo también estaba en el cartel, y me voló la mente por lo bueno que era, y estoy demasiado seguro de que le dije a Sami Zayn ¡que iba a retirarme de la lucha libre!

"El primero fue Christopher Daniels en 2004. ¡Pobre Chris! Luego, a lo largo de los años, Steve Corino, Matt Sydal, CIMA, Finlay, Paul London y Súper Dragon son todos los chicos que me han hecho repensar mi existencia completa luego de que tuve la oportunidad de luchar contra ellos".

