Recientemente, "la hamburguesa más famosa del mundo", el luchador Cheeseburger, de Ring of Honor, realizó una dinámica con sus colegas para que nombraran a las personas que les habían ayudado a mejorar su nivel luchístico. Kevin Owens fue uno de los nombres más grandes que respondieron, y agradeció a luchadores realmente talentosos por haberlo ayudarlo. Recordemos que recientemente catalogó a Rey Mysterio y Shawn Michaels como los mejores luchadores del mundo.
► Kevin Owens mejoró su arte gracias a estas figuras de la lucha
There’s a lot of them but the most memorable one to me isn’t even someone I wrestled.
Back in 2005, I watched @mrbriankendrick’s match at an ROH show I was also on and was so blown away by how good he was that I’m pretty sure I told @SamiZayn I was going to quit wrestling! https://t.co/bxri89KQtT
— “Kickoff” K.O. (@FightOwensFight) July 25, 2020
— Amigos luchadores: ¿Quién fue el primer estrella con el que luchaste que era tan bueno que te diste cuenta de cuán poco realmente sabías y te ayudó a mejorar tu juego?
— Hay un montón de ellos, pero el más memorable para mí es alguien con quien ni siquiera he luchado. En 2005, vi a The Brian Kendrick luchar en un show de ROH en el cual yo también estaba en el cartel, y me voló la mente por lo bueno que era, y estoy demasiado seguro de que le dije a Sami Zayn ¡que iba a retirarme de la lucha libre!
The first one was @facdaniels in 2004. Poor Chris!
Then, throughout the years, @StevenCorino, @findevan, @supercima1115, @ringfox1, @LondonFU and @OfficialPWG’s Super Dragon are all guys that made me rethink my entire existence after I had the chance to wrestle them. https://t.co/bxri89KQtT
— “Kickoff” K.O. (@FightOwensFight) July 25, 2020
"El primero fue Christopher Daniels en 2004. ¡Pobre Chris! Luego, a lo largo de los años, Steve Corino, Matt Sydal, CIMA, Finlay, Paul London y Súper Dragon son todos los chicos que me han hecho repensar mi existencia completa luego de que tuve la oportunidad de luchar contra ellos".
