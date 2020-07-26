Recientemente, "la hamburguesa más famosa del mundo", el luchador Cheeseburger, de Ring of Honor, realizó una dinámica con sus colegas para que nombraran a las personas que les habían ayudado a mejorar su nivel luchístico. Kevin Owens fue uno de los nombres más grandes que respondieron, y agradeció a luchadores realmente talentosos por haberlo ayudarlo. Recordemos que recientemente catalogó a Rey Mysterio y Shawn Michaels como los mejores luchadores del mundo.

There’s a lot of them but the most memorable one to me isn’t even someone I wrestled.

Back in 2005, I watched @mrbriankendrick’s match at an ROH show I was also on and was so blown away by how good he was that I’m pretty sure I told @SamiZayn I was going to quit wrestling! https://t.co/bxri89KQtT

— “Kickoff” K.O. (@FightOwensFight) July 25, 2020