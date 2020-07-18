A las 12 de la noche del día de hoy, Karl Anderson y Luke Gallows se unieron en su podcast TalknShop para ser entrevistados por Ryan Satin, pero antes de eso, emitieron una promo en donde confirmaban su futuro posterior a WWE: llegarán a Impact Wrestling.

► Karl Anderson y Luke Gallows o DOC Gallows, llegan a Impact Wrestling

BREAKING: The Good Brothers have SIGNED with IMPACT Wrestling and they're going to be LIVE on PPV at #Slammiversary! @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA



Anderson: "Ambos estamos fantásticos y listos para romperla. Han sido tres largos meses, y todos se están preguntando qué están haciendo los Good Brothers y qué mie*** es Countdown to F*ck Town, y en dónde el Machine Gun y The Big LG van a aterrizar".

Gallows: "Creo que lo más importante es que estamos en vivo y la cuenta regresiva ha experado. ¡Y los rumores son verdad! Los amigos del Internet tenían razón: ¡Hemos firmado oficialmente con Impact Wrestling! ¡Y vamos a estar EN VIVO en PPV para Slammiversary esta noche!"

Posteriormente, Anderson y Gallows confirmaron que su contrato será por dos años. Agradecieron a Impact Wrestling por haber mantenido el gran acuerdo que les realizaron en 2019, el cual les sorprendió bastante por la buena cifra que era, y también anunciaron que siguen negociando con NJPW. Así está el cartel para el PPV:

LUCHA FATAL DE CUATRO ESQUINAS POR EL VACANTE CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL IMPACT WRESTLING

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey vs. luchador sorpresa

CAMPEONATO KNOCKOUTS DE IMPACT WRESTLING

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

CAMPEONATO DE LA DIVISIÓN X IMPACT WRESTLING

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

LUCHADOR GAUNTLET PARA DETERMINAR AL RETADOR NÚMERO UNO POR EL CAMPEONATO KNOCKOUTS DE IMAPCT WRESTLING

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeh vs. Madison Rayne vs. Rosemary vs. Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie

CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS IMPACT WRESTLING

The North (Ethan Page y Josh Alexander) (c) vs. Ken Shamrock y Sami Callihan

LUCHA CON REGLAS OLD SCHOOL POR EL CAMPEOANTO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO TNA

Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz y Dezmond Xavier) vs. ¿The Good Brothers?