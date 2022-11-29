Jiri Prochazka promete demostrar que es campeón legítimo al regresar de lesión

Jiri Prochazka acepta que ya no ostenta el título de peso semicompleto de UFC. Por ahora. El domingo, el ex campeón, quien anunció la semana pasada que dejó vacante su cinturón debido a una lesión.

Publicó una serie de tuits comentando más sobre su situación y prometiendo que no solo volverá a ser el peleador número uno en las 205 libras, sino el peleador libra por libra No. 1 del mundo.

 

Agradecido. No hay obstáculos, solo una oportunidad de ver el mismo camino desde un ángulo diferente y ser más fuertes y más humanos. Una vez que aceptas el camino del Guerrero o simplemente eres absolutamente honesto contigo mismo, entonces sabes en lo profundo de ti lo que es falso y lo que es verdadero, dónde

Tu Camino es. ¿Título? Me convertí en Campeón de UFC hace 5 meses y la situación actual no cambia mi sentimiento interno de ser un Campeón, ese es el Sentimiento y la Razón por la que comencé en MMA. Ser el Campeón de los Mejores y ser el mejor de los mejores.

“Esta es mi infinita motivación y espíritu-consciencia y voluntad de actuar. No puedo moverlo aunque lo fuerce, es como la gravedad, una ley de la física. Entonces, si alguien gana el título LHW UFC y demuestra que es el mejor ahora mientras descanso, me sentiré honrado de ver esa actuación y luego me prepararé para mostrar quién es el campeón legítimo de esta división y mucho más ‘1P4P’”.

Agradezco a mis fans por su apoyo y confianza. Este es el Principio, de algo Mayor. Los quiero.

Jiri Prochazka

Prochazka derrotó a Glover Teixeira por sumisión en el quinto asalto en una de las peleas más entretenidas del año en UFC 275 en junio pasado. Fue su tercera victoria consecutiva desde que se unió a UFC y su 13ª victoria consecutiva en general. Entró en noviembre como el peso semipesado No. 1 en el Ranking Global de Lucha de MMA y el No. 10 en el Ranking Libra por Libra .

