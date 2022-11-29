Jiri Prochazka acepta que ya no ostenta el título de peso semicompleto de UFC. Por ahora. El domingo, el ex campeón, quien anunció la semana pasada que dejó vacante su cinturón debido a una lesión.

Publicó una serie de tuits comentando más sobre su situación y prometiendo que no solo volverá a ser el peleador número uno en las 205 libras, sino el peleador libra por libra No. 1 del mundo.

Grateful.

There are no obstacles, just an opportunity to see the same path from a different angle and be Stronger and more human.

Once you accept the path of the Warrior or simply be absolutely honest to yourself, then you know deep inside what is false and what is true, where — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

Agradecido. No hay obstáculos, solo una oportunidad de ver el mismo camino desde un ángulo diferente y ser más fuertes y más humanos. Una vez que aceptas el camino del Guerrero o simplemente eres absolutamente honesto contigo mismo, entonces sabes en lo profundo de ti lo que es falso y lo que es verdadero, dónde

your Path is. Title? I became the UFC Champion 5 months ago and the current situation does not change my inner feeling of being a Champion, that is the Feeling and the Reason why I started MMA. To Be the Champion of the Best and to be the best of the best. ///\ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

Tu Camino es. ¿Título? Me convertí en Campeón de UFC hace 5 meses y la situación actual no cambia mi sentimiento interno de ser un Campeón, ese es el Sentimiento y la Razón por la que comencé en MMA. Ser el Campeón de los Mejores y ser el mejor de los mejores.

This is my Infinite Motivation and Spirit-Consciousness and Will to ACT. I can't move it even if I force it, It's like Gravity, a law of physics.

So if someone wins the LHW UFC title and proves they are the best NOW while I rest, I will be honored to see that performance and then — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

“Esta es mi infinita motivación y espíritu-consciencia y voluntad de actuar. No puedo moverlo aunque lo fuerce, es como la gravedad, una ley de la física. Entonces, si alguien gana el título LHW UFC y demuestra que es el mejor ahora mientras descanso, me sentiré honrado de ver esa actuación y luego me prepararé para mostrar quién es el campeón legítimo de esta división y mucho más ‘1P4P’”.

get ready to show who is the Rightful Champion of this division and MUCH more 1P4P.

I Thank my fans for their support and trust.

This is the Beginning, of something Greater.

I love you. ///\#Bushido #Kaisen#Strongest#Unstoppable

1P4P — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

Prepárate para demostrar quién es el Campeón Legítimo de esta división y MUCHO más 1P4P.

Agradezco a mis fans por su apoyo y confianza. Este es el Principio, de algo Mayor. Los quiero.

Prochazka derrotó a Glover Teixeira por sumisión en el quinto asalto en una de las peleas más entretenidas del año en UFC 275 en junio pasado. Fue su tercera victoria consecutiva desde que se unió a UFC y su 13ª victoria consecutiva en general. Entró en noviembre como el peso semipesado No. 1 en el Ranking Global de Lucha de MMA y el No. 10 en el Ranking Libra por Libra .