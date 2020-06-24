No compartieron encordado WWE en muchas ocasiones, alrededor de una docena, aunque tuvieron luchas importantes como aquella por el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas en Unforgiven 2001. Y ahora Hurricane Helms elogia al Big Show. Lo hace hablando de un movimiento de firma que ambos comparten: el primero lo llama The Nightmare on Helms Street/Eye of The Hurricane y el segundo Final Cut. Esta industria es bastante territorial, celosa de sus "posesiones" (muchas veces ni siquiera son creaciones propias), pero en esta ocasión no existe mala sangre.

► Hurricane Helms elogia al Big Show

Helms hizo recientemente esta publicación en Twitter, mostrándose orgulloso de su maniobra:

Of all the moves I created, this is my personal fave. I originally named it The Nightmare on Helms Street, I still love that name. I changed it to the Eye of The Hurricane later to fit The Hurricane character. Also, Burchill was very talented and was my fave opponent in WWE/ECW. pic.twitter.com/KJ6rcoaXO5 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 23, 2020

"De todos los movimientos que creé, este es personalmente mi favorito. Originalmente lo llamé The Nightmare en Helms Street, todavía me encanta ese nombre. Lo cambié a Eye of The Hurricane para adaptarlo al personaje de The Hurricane. Además, Burchill tenía mucho talento y era mi oponente favorito en WWE/ECW".

Varios fans no pudieron evitar señalar que Show también lo ha utilizado.

No heat at all. The fact that he stopped doing it when I came in shows how cool and respectful Show is. He coulda totally pulled rank. But then he started doing it when his leg which I thought was pretty damn cool as well. 👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/Hp0Arzotbq — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 23, 2020

"No existe ningún problema. El hecho de que él parara de hacerlo cuando llegué muestra cuán cool y respetuoso es Show. Pudo haber tirado de rango. Pero después comenzó a hacerlo con su pierna, lo cual me pareció también genial".

La última vez que estos dos titanes de la lucha libre compartieron cuadrilátero fue el 23 de enero de 2006, cuando lucharon en un combate clasificatorio para Royal Rumble en Monday Night Raw. Entonces, Show salió victorioso. La única victoria de Helms sobre el gigante fue el 18 de septiembre de 2001.