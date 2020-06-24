Hurricane Helms muestra cuán respetuoso es el Big Show

No compartieron encordado WWE en muchas ocasiones, alrededor de una docena, aunque tuvieron luchas importantes como aquella por el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas en Unforgiven 2001. Y ahora Hurricane Helms elogia al Big Show. Lo hace hablando de un movimiento de firma que ambos comparten: el primero lo llama The Nightmare on Helms Street/Eye of The Hurricane y el segundo Final Cut. Esta industria es bastante territorial, celosa de sus "posesiones" (muchas veces ni siquiera son creaciones propias), pero en esta ocasión no existe mala sangre.

► Hurricane Helms elogia al Big Show

Helms hizo recientemente esta publicación en Twitter, mostrándose orgulloso de su maniobra:

"De todos los movimientos que creé, este es personalmente mi favorito. Originalmente lo llamé The Nightmare en Helms Street, todavía me encanta ese nombre. Lo cambié a Eye of The Hurricane para adaptarlo al personaje de The Hurricane. Además, Burchill tenía mucho talento y era mi oponente favorito en WWE/ECW".

Varios fans no pudieron evitar señalar que Show también lo ha utilizado.

"No existe ningún problema. El hecho de que él parara de hacerlo cuando llegué muestra cuán cool y respetuoso es Show. Pudo haber tirado de rango. Pero después comenzó a hacerlo con su pierna, lo cual me pareció también genial".

La última vez que estos dos titanes de la lucha libre compartieron cuadrilátero fue el 23 de enero de 2006, cuando lucharon en un combate clasificatorio para Royal Rumble en Monday Night Raw. Entonces, Show salió victorioso. La única victoria de Helms sobre el gigante fue el 18 de septiembre de 2001.

