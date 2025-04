Hoy en la historia: 17 de abril en la lucha libre

WHAT A MOMENT! @bandidowrestler defeated Chris Jericho to reclaim the ROH World Championship and will be in action on ROH TV TONIGHT!

Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/EbYsskvgEy

— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 10, 2025