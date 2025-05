Hoy en la historia: 15 de mayo en la lucha libre

Descubre qué ocurrió un día como hoy en la historia de la lucha libre: combates épicos, debuts memorables, títulos ganados, hechos clave y mucho más.

Boston Garden, May 15, 1971 – WWWF Title – Pedro Morales vs Blackjack Mulligan. The night Mulligan was stabbed! @backin_day @Starshot9 @AlGetzWrestling @WrestlingIsKing @JohnArezzi pic.twitter.com/coagm9lUGm

Profile of the Smoking Gunns from the 1993 WWF Superstars VIII Magazine! #WWF #WWE #Wrestling #BartGunn #BillyGunn pic.twitter.com/EvSKV8lRJ0

It’s Thursday, May 15 in Japan! #onthisday in 2011, MVP defeated Toru Yano in a tournament final to become the first IWGP Intercontinental Champion in Philadelphia!

20 years ago today I wrestled my first ever professional match. Little did I know that day in Gardner, MA the incredible journey I’d take with this business. Without Killer Kowalski, none of it would have been possible.Thank you to those who have taken the ride with me. pic.twitter.com/5dXDALmkzh

Jack Brisco & the other 1965 collegiate wrestling champions. Future AFL MVP Jim Nance next to Jack. pic.twitter.com/2wFvw3rXbe

