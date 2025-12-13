Triple H, Edge, NBA y más homenajean a John Cena

Faltan horas para el combate de retiro de John Cena y los grandes nombres de la historia de WWE (y de fuera) rinden tributo al «Mejor de Todos los Tiempos».

► Homenajes a John Cena

So many incredible in-ring moments over the last 20+ years…let’s make the final one tonight! #ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/OqqymmJSZD — Triple H (@TripleH) December 13, 2025

«Tantos momentos increíbles en el ring en los últimos 20 años… ¡Hagamos el último esta noche!».

«Ama a alguien hoy».

Counting down the hours until what will be a historic night for our industry. @WWE #SNME #ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/ngQKOoywW3 — Stu Bennett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 (@StuBennett) December 13, 2025

«Contando las horas para lo que será una noche histórica para nuestra industria».

«Cuando los mejores de la historia colisionan».

It has been the honor of my life to be the soundtrack to @JohnCena’s career. My friend, you are truly the GOAT! This one’s for you… pic.twitter.com/3ixwmRGH3N — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) December 13, 2025

«Ha sido un honor para mí ser la banda sonora de la carrera de John Cena. ¡Amigo, eres el mejor! Esto es para ti…».

the last time is now! congratulations to @JohnCena on an incredible run at @WWE 🤝 pic.twitter.com/YZnKIDQuHb — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 13, 2025

«¡La última vez es ahora!

Felicitaciones a John Cena por una increíble carrera en WWE».

Tonight, we pay tribute to one of the greatest performers ever inside the ring—and one of the biggest superstars this business has ever seen outside of it. Tonight, we celebrate hustle, loyalty, and respect. We salute a man whose legacy defines an era and whose impact will last… pic.twitter.com/8jVyb6yL8s — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) December 13, 2025

«Esta noche rendimos homenaje a uno de los mejores intérpretes que ha habido jamás dentro del ring… y a una de las mayores superestrellas que este negocio haya visto fuera de él.

Esta noche celebramos el esfuerzo, la lealtad y el respeto.

Saludamos a un hombre cuyo legado define una era y cuyo impacto perdurará para siempre.

Uno de los mejores de todos los tiempos en calzarse un par de botas… John Cena».

Tonight @johncena will have his last match. He is truly the greatest of all time. Thank you John for your contributions to the pro wrestling business and thank you for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/y3olHmLxPi — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 13, 2025

«Esta noche John Cena tendrá su último combate. Es sin duda el mejor de todos los tiempos. Gracias, John, por tus contribuciones a la lucha libre profesional y gracias por tu amistad».

«Felicidades por una carrera memorable, John Cena».

The Greatest to Ever Do It (ME!!! Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report says it) and THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME (YOU!!! EVERYONE SAYS IT). THANK YOU! #ThankYouCena @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/JGpv9z6ElO — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 13, 2025

«El mejor de todos los tiempos (¡YO! ¡Lo dicen Sports Illustrated y Bleacher Report!) y el mejor de todos los tiempos (¡Tú! ¡Todo el mundo lo dice!). ¡Gracias!».

It was my honor and privilege to be a part of the beginning of @JohnCena ‘s journey in 2001. Be it training with, wrestling against, road trips, or just becoming friends. His work ethic was always second to none. His attitude his best asset. An incredible run. #ThankYouCena 👊🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ythc6ghBdR — 👑 Frankie Kazarian 👑 (@FrankieKazarian) December 13, 2025

«Fue un honor y un privilegio para mí formar parte del inicio del camino de @JohnCena en 2001. Ya fuera entrenando juntos, luchando uno contra el otro, compartiendo viajes por carretera o simplemente haciéndonos amigos. Su ética de trabajo siempre fue insuperable. Su actitud, su mejor virtud. Una trayectoria increíble».

Thank you Cena🫡 When I walked into my new middle school I had the 2008 @JohnCena gear on. Hat, Shirt, Double Wristbands. I was bullied for years. Was told I would never be a wrestler. I’ll never be like John Cena. Cena taught us all to NEVER GIVE UP. All these years later I… pic.twitter.com/H8pY0yQXud — KC Navarro (@KCwrestles) December 13, 2025

«Gracias, Cena.

Cuando entré en mi nuevo instituto llevaba puesta la equipación de @JohnCena de 2008: gorra, camiseta y muñequeras dobles. Me hicieron bullying durante años. Me dijeron que nunca sería luchador. Que nunca sería como John Cena.

Cena nos enseñó a todos a NUNCA RENDIRNOS. Todos estos años después, logré mi sueño precisamente por NO RENDIRME.

Podría escribir un millón de cosas sobre cómo Cena ayudó a mi vida. Pero ayudó a la vida de muchísimos de nosotros, y ahora solo quiero sentarme y disfrutar este último momento viendo al Mejor de Todos los Tiempos.

GRACIAS, CENA».

End of an era 🫡 The last time is now @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/WzNwOFL8F2 — FC Porto (@FCPorto) December 13, 2025

«El final de una hora. La última vez es ahora».

«Felicidades por una carrera legendaria».