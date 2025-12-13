Triple H, Edge, NBA y más homenajean a John Cena

por
John Cena

Faltan horas para el combate de retiro de John Cena y los grandes nombres de la historia de WWE (y de fuera) rinden tributo al «Mejor de Todos los Tiempos».

John Cena: «He dado todo lo que tenía»

► Homenajes a John Cena

«Tantos momentos increíbles en el ring en los últimos 20 años… ¡Hagamos el último esta noche!».

«Ama a alguien hoy».

«Contando las horas para lo que será una noche histórica para nuestra industria».

«Cuando los mejores de la historia colisionan».

«Ha sido un honor para mí ser la banda sonora de la carrera de John Cena. ¡Amigo, eres el mejor! Esto es para ti…».

«¡La última vez es ahora!

Felicitaciones a John Cena por una increíble carrera en WWE».

«Esta noche rendimos homenaje a uno de los mejores intérpretes que ha habido jamás dentro del ring… y a una de las mayores superestrellas que este negocio haya visto fuera de él.
Esta noche celebramos el esfuerzo, la lealtad y el respeto.
Saludamos a un hombre cuyo legado define una era y cuyo impacto perdurará para siempre.
Uno de los mejores de todos los tiempos en calzarse un par de botas… John Cena».

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Adam Copeland (@ratedrcope)

«Esta noche John Cena tendrá su último combate. Es sin duda el mejor de todos los tiempos. Gracias, John, por tus contribuciones a la lucha libre profesional y gracias por tu amistad».

«Felicidades por una carrera memorable, John Cena».

«El mejor de todos los tiempos (¡YO! ¡Lo dicen Sports Illustrated y Bleacher Report!) y el mejor de todos los tiempos (¡Tú! ¡Todo el mundo lo dice!). ¡Gracias!».

«Fue un honor y un privilegio para mí formar parte del inicio del camino de @JohnCena en 2001. Ya fuera entrenando juntos, luchando uno contra el otro, compartiendo viajes por carretera o simplemente haciéndonos amigos. Su ética de trabajo siempre fue insuperable. Su actitud, su mejor virtud. Una trayectoria increíble».

«Gracias, Cena.

Cuando entré en mi nuevo instituto llevaba puesta la equipación de @JohnCena de 2008: gorra, camiseta y muñequeras dobles. Me hicieron bullying durante años. Me dijeron que nunca sería luchador. Que nunca sería como John Cena.

Cena nos enseñó a todos a NUNCA RENDIRNOS. Todos estos años después, logré mi sueño precisamente por NO RENDIRME.

Podría escribir un millón de cosas sobre cómo Cena ayudó a mi vida. Pero ayudó a la vida de muchísimos de nosotros, y ahora solo quiero sentarme y disfrutar este último momento viendo al Mejor de Todos los Tiempos.

GRACIAS, CENA».

«El final de una hora. La última vez es ahora».

«Felicidades por una carrera legendaria».

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos