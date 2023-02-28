Glory Pro Wrestling Anniversary 6 | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento Glory Pro Wrestling Anniversary 6 de la compañía Glory Pro Wrestling celebrado el 26 de febrero de 2023 en South Broadway Athletic Club en St. Louis, Missouri.

> Glory Pro Wrestling Anniversary 6

Como acostumbramos, vamos primero con los resultados de los combates:

  • Lucha por ser el contendiente al Campeonato Corona de Gloria: Davey Richards venció a Rahim De La Suede
  • Lucha cuadrangular: Kenny Alfonzo venció a Anakin Murphy, ATM y Ben Trust
  • Heather Reckless venció a Tootie Lynn
  • PME (Philly Collins y Marino Tenaglia) vencieron a The Premier (Campbell Myers y SK Bishop)
  • Xavier Walker vs. Karam terminó sin resultado después de una doble descalificación
  • Mike Outlaw vención a Moses
  • Ethan Price, Dan The Dad y Warhorse vencieron a Shane Sabre, Kody Lane y Jake Something
  • Campeonato de Parejas Princesas TJPW: Wasteland War Party (Max the Impaler y Heidi Howitzer) vencieron a Jody Threat and Blair Onyx para retener el título
  • Campeonato Corona de Gloria: Camaro Jackson venció a Myron Reed para retener el título

Y a continuación echamos un vistazo a algunas de las imágenes de show:

También podemos ver el calendario de próximos eventos de Glory Pro Wrestling:

