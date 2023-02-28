Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento Glory Pro Wrestling Anniversary 6 de la compañía Glory Pro Wrestling celebrado el 26 de febrero de 2023 en South Broadway Athletic Club en St. Louis, Missouri.

My favorite moment of @karamalame_ vs @TheXavierWalker from @WeAreGloryPro Anniversary 6 #gplive pic.twitter.com/MnkVENV3Vu

PK Followed by a Brainbuster from Davey Richards! #GPLive pic.twitter.com/zRF28M1Cac

So this happened at @WeAreGloryPro …

También podemos ver el calendario de próximos eventos de Glory Pro Wrestling:

Tickets for Anniversary 6 this Sunday at the SBAC on sale now! pic.twitter.com/hrVBiogvyf

