Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento Glory Pro Wrestling Anniversary 6 de la compañía Glory Pro Wrestling celebrado el 26 de febrero de 2023 en South Broadway Athletic Club en St. Louis, Missouri.
> Glory Pro Wrestling Anniversary 6
Como acostumbramos, vamos primero con los resultados de los combates:
- Lucha por ser el contendiente al Campeonato Corona de Gloria: Davey Richards venció a Rahim De La Suede
- Lucha cuadrangular: Kenny Alfonzo venció a Anakin Murphy, ATM y Ben Trust
- Heather Reckless venció a Tootie Lynn
- PME (Philly Collins y Marino Tenaglia) vencieron a The Premier (Campbell Myers y SK Bishop)
- Xavier Walker vs. Karam terminó sin resultado después de una doble descalificación
- Mike Outlaw vención a Moses
- Ethan Price, Dan The Dad y Warhorse vencieron a Shane Sabre, Kody Lane y Jake Something
- Campeonato de Parejas Princesas TJPW: Wasteland War Party (Max the Impaler y Heidi Howitzer) vencieron a Jody Threat and Blair Onyx para retener el título
- Campeonato Corona de Gloria: Camaro Jackson venció a Myron Reed para retener el título
Y a continuación echamos un vistazo a algunas de las imágenes de show:
@HEELCamaro TAKES MYRONS HEAD CLEAN OFF WITH A LARIAT #GPLive pic.twitter.com/pvnxYHs9wW
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 27, 2023
HOLY SHIT WHAT A TOMBSTONE @VeryKodyLane #GPLive pic.twitter.com/L1qfIZrUXw
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 26, 2023
WHAT. A. FUCKING. POWERBOMB. @JakeSomething_ #GPLive pic.twitter.com/PasSM2qJYk
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 26, 2023
My favorite moment of @karamalame_ vs @TheXavierWalker from @WeAreGloryPro Anniversary 6#gplive pic.twitter.com/MnkVENV3Vu
— Twans (@IAmTwans) February 27, 2023
PK Followed by a Brainbuster from Davey Richards! #GPLive pic.twitter.com/zRF28M1Cac
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 26, 2023
@SlimJim's flying for @JPWARHORSE at @WeAreGloryPro today! #GPLive pic.twitter.com/0JXcvR458x
— Four Sides Podcast (@foursidesiv) February 26, 2023
This was NASTY @thereal_MOutlaw #GPLive pic.twitter.com/zkevyZEccU
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 26, 2023
So this happened at @WeAreGloryPro…
First time for everything.
Thanks @Heathereckless
Watch this match on @FiteTV #FITEplus #GPLIVE pic.twitter.com/iSyv2f3irL
— #OfficialSPO (@officialspo502) February 28, 2023
También podemos ver el calendario de próximos eventos de Glory Pro Wrestling:
🚨 Updated 2023 Schedule 🚨
Mark your calendars for our wildest season yet featuring your favorite Glory Pro stars PLUS special guests from all over the world
Tickets for Anniversary 6 this Sunday at the SBAC on sale now! pic.twitter.com/hrVBiogvyf
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) February 20, 2023
