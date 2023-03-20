GCW Worst Behavior 2023 | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.

GCW is LIVE & SOLD OUT from The Opera House in TORONTO for #GCWBehavior !

At the top of the hour, we go live on @FiteTV + from the Opera House in Toronto for @GCWrestling_ Worst Behavior! pic.twitter.com/58PFLeBrfY

5 mins away from @GCWrestling_ Worst Behavior on @FiteTV + pic.twitter.com/mIePna4kRP

También puedes ver los resultados e imágenes de otros eventos recientes:

I FREAKIN' LOVE THE SCRAMBLES IN GCW!!!

This was a absolut BANGER to open this show in Toronto tonight!! And even better when Blake Christian joined the fun as a surprise. Really like surprises like that!

EXCELLENT start into tonights show!!!#GCWBehavior pic.twitter.com/CJi8UXkvJ1

— 🐺 Mike ➰ – still in his 16 Carat bubble (@MikeGuylee) March 19, 2023