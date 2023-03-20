GCW Worst Behavior 2023 | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.
Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento GCW Worst Behavior 2023 de la compañía Game Changer Wrestling celebrado el 19 de marzo de 2023 en la arena Opera House en Toronto, Ontario, Canadá. El evento pudo y puede verse en FITE.
> APC/wXw Fight For Paris III
- Lucha Scramble: Blake Christian venció a 1 Called Manders, Alec Price, Big Vin, Michael Richard Blais y Starboy Charlie
- The East West Express (Jordan Oliver y Nick Wayne) vencieron a Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay y Marcus Mathers)
- Lucha no titular: Joey Janela venció a Benjamin Tull
- Matt Cardona venció a Sexxxy Eddy
- Mance Warner venció a Cole Radrick
- Casanova Productions (JT Producer y Shayne Hawke) y Macrae Martin (con Fernando De La Cruz) vencieron a YoKai (Janai Kai y Yoya) y Tony Deppen
- Lucha no titular: Rina Yamashita venció a LuFisto
- Gringo Loco venció a Jack Cartwheel
- BUSSY (Allie Katch y Effy) y Sawyer Wreck vencieron a Los Macizos (Ciclope y Miedo Extremo) y Jimmy Lloyd y Green Phantom y Le Tabarnak de Team (Mathieu St-Jacques y Thomas Dubois)
- Campeonato Mundial GCW: Masha Slamovich venció a Mike Bailey para retener el título
I FREAKIN' LOVE THE SCRAMBLES IN GCW!!!
This was a absolut BANGER to open this show in Toronto tonight!! And even better when Blake Christian joined the fun as a surprise. Really like surprises like that!
EXCELLENT start into tonights show!!!#GCWBehavior pic.twitter.com/CJi8UXkvJ1
— 🐺 Mike ➰ – still in his 16 Carat bubble (@MikeGuylee) March 19, 2023
Match 1:
Blake Christian vs. Alec Price vs. Starboy Charlie vs. Manders vs. Big F'N Vin vs. MRB#GCWBehavior pic.twitter.com/f4igERXKka
— 🐺 Mike ➰ – still in his 16 Carat bubble (@MikeGuylee) March 19, 2023
.@TheJordanOIiver and @thenickwayne pick apart Marcus Mathers!
▶️https://t.co/VMkvaXW6ds pic.twitter.com/lYG1JQdrS3
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 19, 2023
Backcracker, lionsault combo from Wasted Youth!
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 19, 2023
.@MarcusMathers1 with a 450 splash!
▶️https://t.co/VMkvaXW6ds pic.twitter.com/ZKICYHehGx
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 19, 2023
DVD through a chair!!
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 20, 2023
DAMN!!
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 20, 2023
FULL MOONSAULT!
▶️https://t.co/VMkvaXW6ds pic.twitter.com/STzeqd8sV4
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 20, 2023
.@ColeRadrick with a DVD through a table!
▶️https://t.co/VMkvaXW6ds pic.twitter.com/JvnBgQabzZ
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 20, 2023
.@superstarhawke with Shayngel's Wings!
▶️https://t.co/VMkvaXW6ds pic.twitter.com/qasf5cG06a
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 20, 2023
Chair-assisted sliding D from @wryyyyna66!
▶️https://t.co/VMkvaXW6ds pic.twitter.com/tFwdsVHU98
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 20, 2023
@GringoLocoOG spikes Cartwheel right on his NECK ☠️☠️
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 20, 2023
@LuFisto @wryyyyna66 #GCWBehavior pic.twitter.com/OfFFpWcFr1
— the Colonel ダムマーク (@handsomedagger) March 20, 2023
DOOMSDAY DESTROYER
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 20, 2023
Janela was an absolute rockstar tonight at #GCWBehavior
— Book It Vince! Podcast (@BookItVincePod) March 20, 2023
The champ enters for her first defense!
— Robert Williams (@rwilliams1283) March 20, 2023
.@SpeedballBailey lived a good life.
▶️https://t.co/VMkvaXW6ds pic.twitter.com/sY1GcIe7mS
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 20, 2023
The state of the Opera House after that wild main event between Bailey and Masha
— Dave Prazak (@DavePrazak) March 20, 2023
No matter how long you've been wrestling, you are never above helping take down the ring, kids.
— Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) March 20, 2023
I don't have the words for that fight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— nathan hickey (@nathanhickey10) March 20, 2023
GCWカナダ大会のメインで行われたマーシャ・スラモヴィッチvsマイク・ベイリーのビックリフィニッシュ。リングを解体しながらのハードコアな戦いは、みちプロ宇宙大戦争を思い起こさせたよ！
— しばやまヤマグチ🎪（馬波レイ） (@uma73) March 20, 2023
THIS IS MURDER
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 20, 2023