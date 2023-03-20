GCW Worst Behavior 2023 | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.

Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento GCW Worst Behavior 2023 de la compañía Game Changer Wrestling celebrado el 19 de marzo de 2023 en la arena Opera House en Toronto, Ontario, Canadá. El evento pudo y puede verse en FITE.

  • Lucha Scramble: Blake Christian venció a 1 Called Manders, Alec Price, Big Vin, Michael Richard Blais y Starboy Charlie
  • The East West Express (Jordan Oliver y Nick Wayne) vencieron a Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay y Marcus Mathers)
  • Lucha no titular: Joey Janela venció a Benjamin Tull
  • Matt Cardona venció a Sexxxy Eddy
  • Mance Warner venció a Cole Radrick
  • Casanova Productions (JT Producer y Shayne Hawke) y Macrae Martin (con Fernando De La Cruz) vencieron a YoKai (Janai Kai y Yoya) y Tony Deppen
  • Lucha no titular: Rina Yamashita venció a LuFisto
  • Gringo Loco venció a Jack Cartwheel
  • BUSSY (Allie Katch y Effy) y Sawyer Wreck vencieron a Los Macizos (Ciclope y Miedo Extremo) y Jimmy Lloyd y Green Phantom y Le Tabarnak de Team (Mathieu St-Jacques y Thomas Dubois)
  • Campeonato Mundial GCW: Masha Slamovich venció a Mike Bailey para retener el título

