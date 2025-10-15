GCW Fight Club 2025 dejó un importante cambio titular

Con la cantidad de eventos que realiza ya cada año GCW, resulta difícil concretar cuál es su fin de semana estrella, obviando el que gira en torno a WrestleMania. Pero sin duda el «Fight Club Weekend» estaría entre los candidatos, y una nueva edición tuvo lugar estos pasados días 11 y 12 desde el Showboat Hotel de Atlantic City (New Jersey, EEUU).

Un total de 15 combates se disputaron entre las dos funciones, y con todo, sólo hubo dos defensas titulares, ambas en la segunda noche. Mientras Effy retuvo el Campeonato Mundial GCW ante Man Like DeReiss, YDNP (Alec Price y Jordan Oliver) recuperaron el Campeonato de Parejas GCW al vencer a Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown y Yabo The Clown), quienes les arrebataron los cinturones el pasado mes de forma un tanto chusca en Evil Deeds.

Así, YDNP inician su segundo reinado, pero en concreto para Price se trata del tercero, porque a principios de año ostentó dicho cetro durante 69 días junto a Cole Radrick, su compañero de equipo original, hasta que este sufrió una grave lesión que todavía lo mantiene inactivo.

Seguidamente, todo lo que dio de sí GCW Fight Club 2025, que pudo seguirse íntegro vía TrillerTV, donde está disponible para verse a la carta.

[11 de octubre]

[12 de octubre]

Another great weekend for bustah and the brain 🧠 Coast to coast , we won tag championship in the west coast than got our GCW tag titles back the next day LFG world domination continues! pic.twitter.com/QDtT84dzFB