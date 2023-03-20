F1RST Wrestling: Live! | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento F1RST Wrestling: Live! de la compañía F1RST Wrestling celebrado el 18 de marzo de 2023 en la arena James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW Post 246 en Minneapolis, Minnesota
> F1RST Wrestling: Live!
- Just Jordan venció a Connor Hopkins, Kevin Ku y Shane Black
- Renny D venció a Lucas Calhoun
- Big O. y Funky Fox vencieron a The 5-0 (Officer Rob Justice y Officer Gunner DeLaw)
- Renny y The 5-0 atacaron a sus oponentes después del combate
- Delirious venció a Frontman Jah-C
- Brandon Gore venció a Rylie Jackson y Bryan Keith
- Badger Briggs venció a Blair Onyx, Free-Range Kara y Allie Katch
- Lucha Título vs. Título: Devon Monroe vs Darin Corbin quedó sin resultado debido a una intererencia de Heavy Metal Lore
- Devon Monroe y Effy vencieron a Darin Corbin y Heavy Metal Lore
Last night: @f1rstwrestling at @UptownVFW
Allie Katch vs Blair Onyx pic.twitter.com/pwiTPCKqlO
— S A R A H D O P E 🦇 (@sarahdope) March 19, 2023
Some egg sucker @OfficialRennyD took my phone tonight at a @f1rstwrestling show. pic.twitter.com/y8SxrPvgbX
— Nick Nelson (@Nanzpower2Sweet) March 19, 2023
The art of combat @f1rstwrestling @EFFYlives @DarinCorbin pic.twitter.com/TKgf1ggdJ8
— Foozle 4 life (@JustMikeLester) March 20, 2023
BUSSY always comes (to) @f1rstwrestling pic.twitter.com/sbVeAFjDK9
— ALLIE KATCH (@AllieKATCH) March 19, 2023
@ROHDelirious looking awesome @f1rstwrestling pic.twitter.com/aYAWCWCFE1
— holdinferd (@holdinferd) March 19, 2023
Love is in the air.@f1rstwrestling pic.twitter.com/9RzRJhNq0k
— Laura (@ghostlure) March 19, 2023
