F1RST Wrestling: Live! | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento F1RST Wrestling: Live! de la compañía F1RST Wrestling celebrado el 18 de marzo de 2023 en la arena James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW Post 246 en Minneapolis, Minnesota

> F1RST Wrestling: Live!

Just Jordan venció a Connor Hopkins, Kevin Ku y Shane Black

Renny D venció a Lucas Calhoun

Big O. y Funky Fox vencieron a The 5-0 (Officer Rob Justice y Officer Gunner DeLaw)

Renny y The 5-0 atacaron a sus oponentes después del combate

Delirious venció a Frontman Jah-C

Brandon Gore venció a Rylie Jackson y Bryan Keith

Badger Briggs venció a Blair Onyx, Free-Range Kara y Allie Katch

Lucha Título vs. Título: Devon Monroe vs Darin Corbin quedó sin resultado debido a una intererencia de Heavy Metal Lore

Devon Monroe y Effy vencieron a Darin Corbin y Heavy Metal Lore

Last night: @f1rstwrestling at @UptownVFW Allie Katch vs Blair Onyx pic.twitter.com/pwiTPCKqlO — S A R A H D O P E 🦇 (@sarahdope) March 19, 2023

