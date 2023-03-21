El área de Nueva York cuenta con unas cuantas organizaciones de notable calidad en lo relativo a lucha libre profesional. House of Glory o Create a Pro Wrestling, acerca de la cual trajimos unas horas atrás todo sobre su último evento, son dos de ellas. Ahora miramos a Empire State Wrestling, situada en la región de Buffalo-Niagara. Fue fundada por Jonny Puma en 2002 y es propiedad de Brett Stymus desde 2009. Ha realizado colaboraciones con algunas de las compañías más grandes: WWE, WCW, ROH, IMPACT… Pero ahora atendemos a su show más reciente: ESW Tough Luck. Este tuvo lugar el pasado 18 de marzo en el Buffalo Riverworks en Buffalo, la segunda ciudad más grande del estado de Nueva York, y puede verse en IWTV.
Saturday is @ESWWrestling #eswtoughluck 7pm at @RiverWorksBFLO feat. @SpeedballBailey @TheKevinBennett @itsvedatime @CourageousCM @ManceWarner @ThrashJustice @ExtremelyCute @NewWaveCheech @ColeRadrick @jay_freddie @TheJimmyLLoyd @MarcusMathers1 @BigBillCollier @JoshuaBishop_… https://t.co/kB8IAN64Wt pic.twitter.com/tKAnJU3tys
— Chris Gullo (@ChrisGullo) March 16, 2023
> ESW Tough Luck
Primero, como de costumbre, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- TJ Epixx venció a Jerk Cockins
- Jay Freddie venció a Cole Radrick
- Jeremiah Richter venció a Vinnie Moon
- Frankie Feathers venció a Vince Valor
- James Sayga venció a Marcus Mathers, Jimmy Lloyd, Chael Conors, Mattick y Marino Tenagila
- To Infinity y Beyond (Colin Delaney y Cheech) y Starboy Charlie vencieron a SCG (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice y Manders)
- Campeonato de Parejas ESW: High Seas (c) venció a The New Backseat Boyz
- Bill Collier venció a Joshua Bishop
- Christina Marie venció a Veda Scott
- Campeonato de Peso Completo ESW: Kevin Bennett (c) venció a “Speedball” Mike Bailey
Y a continuación vemos imágenes de lo sucedido en el encordado:
The aftermath and winners of what turned into an absolutely bonkers Six Man Tag: Starboy Charlie and To Infinity and Beyond defeating SGC! #ESWToughLuck @ESWWrestling pic.twitter.com/hwPXhzsASg
— Jose Gonzalez (@JoseOnTheAir) March 19, 2023
Scramblin’ @ESWWrestling @MarcusMathers1 @TheJimmyLLoyd @chaelconnors @Mattick585 @MarinoTenaglia pic.twitter.com/20ZXPBvju0
— GUTTER MAGIC (@guttermagic) March 19, 2023
A wild series of events at @ESWWrestling #eswtoughluck pic.twitter.com/iRfCUhfqql
— FF Woodycooks (@AlwaysBRocking) March 19, 2023
Speedball 🗣️ Speedball 🗣️ Speedball #ESWToughLuck pic.twitter.com/Bf4VFpUXAJ
— Ella Jay (@itsellajay) March 19, 2023
Okay @itsvedatime is actually the cutest ever ❤️ #ESWToughLuck pic.twitter.com/ruA9fdxTYB
— Ella Jay (@itsellajay) March 19, 2023
Things are coming to a head with these two with the dog collar match coming up in May at #ESWbrawlfest.
We can only wonder if the Oliver Street Express can be kept from interfering.#ESWToughLuck pic.twitter.com/SzzMwD6aUG
— JZBeasty: Wrestling Enjoyer (@JZBeasty) March 20, 2023
The Veda Scott vs Christina Marie match at ESW was a lot of fun to watch. Veda is entertaining as a heel and Christina does not quit.#ESWToughLuck pic.twitter.com/bRnDRh6mVs
— JZBeasty: Wrestling Enjoyer (@JZBeasty) March 19, 2023
After #ESWToughLuck last Saturday, I know one match I want to see.
Second Gear Crew vs Edge of Hope in a trios match. The crowd would love it. pic.twitter.com/eS9Y2bVAG1
— JZBeasty: Wrestling Enjoyer (@JZBeasty) March 20, 2023
Let's go @ColeRadrick !! #ESWToughLuck pic.twitter.com/Bnv3n0AU7m
— Veronica Rambo 😜🌻 (@yellow_roni) March 18, 2023
También puedes ver los resultados e imágenes de otros eventos recientes:
- PPW Magnum Opus S2 #3 | Resultados e imágenes.
- wXw AMBITION 14 | Resultados e imágenes | con Davey Richards.
- A Champion Shall Rise | Resultados | Morrison, Cardona, Ray, Kendrick….
- GCW Eye For An Eye | Resultados | Nueva Campeona Mundial GCW.
- WSW Unleash Hell 3 | Resultados | Cardona, Morrison, Bandido y más.
- RevPro Live In Sheffield March | Resultados e imágenes.
- SMW Back To The Banking Hall | Varios ex WWE en acción.
こちらは夜の20時半。本日はOFF
ジミー、マーカスくん、マンスワーナーさんが参戦してる #ESWToughLuck を観戦中！
超満員！クレイジーな試合！大歓声！！ pic.twitter.com/ZGF7CqgKZA
— 山下りな rina yamashita 🐘 (@wryyyyna66) March 19, 2023