El área de Nueva York cuenta con unas cuantas organizaciones de notable calidad en lo relativo a lucha libre profesional. House of Glory o Create a Pro Wrestling, acerca de la cual trajimos unas horas atrás todo sobre su último evento, son dos de ellas. Ahora miramos a Empire State Wrestling, situada en la región de Buffalo-Niagara. Fue fundada por Jonny Puma en 2002 y es propiedad de Brett Stymus desde 2009. Ha realizado colaboraciones con algunas de las compañías más grandes: WWE, WCW, ROH, IMPACT… Pero ahora atendemos a su show más reciente: ESW Tough Luck. Este tuvo lugar el pasado 18 de marzo en el Buffalo Riverworks en Buffalo, la segunda ciudad más grande del estado de Nueva York, y puede verse en IWTV.

> ESW Tough Luck

Primero, como de costumbre, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

  • TJ Epixx venció a Jerk Cockins
  • Jay Freddie venció a Cole Radrick
  • Jeremiah Richter venció a Vinnie Moon
  • Frankie Feathers venció a Vince Valor
  • James Sayga venció a Marcus Mathers, Jimmy Lloyd, Chael Conors, Mattick y Marino Tenagila
  • To Infinity y Beyond (Colin Delaney y Cheech) y Starboy Charlie vencieron a SCG (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice y Manders)
  • Campeonato de Parejas ESW: High Seas (c) venció a The New Backseat Boyz
  • Bill Collier venció a Joshua Bishop
  • Christina Marie venció a Veda Scott
  • Campeonato de Peso Completo ESW: Kevin Bennett (c) venció a “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Y a continuación vemos imágenes de lo sucedido en el encordado:

