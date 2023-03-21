El área de Nueva York cuenta con unas cuantas organizaciones de notable calidad en lo relativo a lucha libre profesional. House of Glory o Create a Pro Wrestling, acerca de la cual trajimos unas horas atrás todo sobre su último evento, son dos de ellas. Ahora miramos a Empire State Wrestling, situada en la región de Buffalo-Niagara. Fue fundada por Jonny Puma en 2002 y es propiedad de Brett Stymus desde 2009. Ha realizado colaboraciones con algunas de las compañías más grandes: WWE, WCW, ROH, IMPACT… Pero ahora atendemos a su show más reciente: ESW Tough Luck. Este tuvo lugar el pasado 18 de marzo en el Buffalo Riverworks en Buffalo, la segunda ciudad más grande del estado de Nueva York, y puede verse en IWTV.

Primero, como de costumbre, vamos con los resultados de los combates:

Y a continuación vemos imágenes de lo sucedido en el encordado:

The aftermath and winners of what turned into an absolutely bonkers Six Man Tag: Starboy Charlie and To Infinity and Beyond defeating SGC! #ESWToughLuck @ESWWrestling pic.twitter.com/hwPXhzsASg

Okay @itsvedatime is actually the cutest ever ❤️ #ESWToughLuck pic.twitter.com/ruA9fdxTYB

Things are coming to a head with these two with the dog collar match coming up in May at #ESWbrawlfest.

We can only wonder if the Oliver Street Express can be kept from interfering.#ESWToughLuck pic.twitter.com/SzzMwD6aUG

— JZBeasty: Wrestling Enjoyer (@JZBeasty) March 20, 2023