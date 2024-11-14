Estas son todas las personas que trabajan en AEW

Para los más fanáticos, para los que están empezando a descubrir, para quienes sienten curiosidad… Aquí están todos los All Elite de AEW en noviembre de 2024 cuando la promotora recién acaba de realizar un nuevo programa de Dynamite, el último antes de un nuevo evento pay-per-view, Full Gear.
- AEW DYNAMITE 13 de noviembre 2024 | Resultados en vivo | Jay White y Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page y Christian Cage.
► Luchadores
- Aaron Solo
- Action Andretti
- Adam Cole
- «The Rated R Superstar» Adam Copeland – Lesionado
- Adam «Hangman» Page
- Alex Reynolds
- Angélico
- «Cool Hand» Angelo Parker
- Anthony Bowens
- Anthony Ogogo
- AR Fox
- Ari Daivari
- Austin Gunn
- Bandido – Lesionado
- The Beast Mortos
- Big Bill
- «Daddy Ass» Billy Gunn
- Bishop Kaun
- The Blade – Lesionado
- Bobby Lashley
- Brandon Cutler
- Brian Cage
- Brody King
- «The American Dragon» Bryan Danielson
- ‘The Bounty Hunter» Bryan Keith
- Buddy Matthews
- The Butcher
- Carlie Bravo
- Cash Wheeler
- Chris Jericho – Campeón Mundial de ROH
- «The Patriarch» Christian Cage
- Christopher Daniels
- Chuck Taylor – Lesionado
- Claudio Castagnoli – Campeón Mundial en Tríos
- Cole Karter – Lesionado
- Colt Cabana
- Colten Gunn
- Danhausen – Inactivo
- Daniel García
- Dante Martin
- Darby Allin
- Darius Martin
- Dax Harwood
- Dralístico
- «The Natural» Dustin Rhodes – Campeón Mundial en Parejas de ROH
- Dutch
- «The Dynamite Kid» Tommie Billington
- Eddie Kingston – Lesionado
- EJ Nduka
- Evil Uno
- Griff Garrison
- Hologram
- HOOK
- Isiah Kassidy – Campeón Mundial en Parejas
- «The Scapegoat» Jack Perry – Campeón TNT
- James Drake
- Jay Lethal
- «Switchblade’ Jay White
- JD Drake
- Jeff Jarrett
- John Silver
- Johnny TV
- Jon Moxley – Campeón Mundial
- Josh Woods
- Juice Robinson
- Katsuyori Shibata
- Kazuchika Okada – Campeón Continental
- Keith Lee – Lesionado
- Kenny Omega – Lesionado
- Killswitch – Inactivo
- Kip Sabian
- Komander
- Konosuke Takeshita – Campeón Internacional
- Kota Ibushi – Inactivo
- Kyle Fletcher
- Kyle O’Reilly
- Lance Archer
- Lee Johnson
- Lee Moriarty
- Lio Rush
- Luther
- Malakai Black
- Mansoor
- Mark Briscoe
- Mark Davis
- Marq Quen – Campeón Mundial en Parejas
- Mason Madden
- «Daddy Magic» Matt Menard
- Matt Sydal – Lesionado
- Matt Taven
- «Executive Vice President» Matthew Jackson
- Max Caster
- Michael Nakazawa – Inactivo
- Mike Bennett
- Miro – Inactivo
- MJF
- MVP
- «Executive Vice President» Nicholas Jackson
- Nick Comoroto – Lesionado
- «The Prodigy» Nick Wayne
- Orange Cassidy
- Ortiz – Lesionado
- PAC – Campeón Mundial en Tríos
- Paul Wight – Inactivo
- Penta El Zero M
- Powerhouse Hobbs
- Preston Vance
- Rey Fénix
- Ricky Starks – Inactivo
- Ricochet
- Rocky Romero
- Roderick Strong
- Rush
- Sammy Guevara – Campeón Mundial en Parejas de ROH
- Samoa Joe – Inactivo
- Satnam Singh
- Scorpio Sky
- Serpéntico
- Shane Taylor
- Shawn Dean
- Shelton Benjamin
- Swerve Strickland
- Toa Liona
- Tony Nese
- Trent Beretta – Lesionado
- Truth Magnum
- Turbo Floyd
- Vincent
- Wardlow – Inactivo
- Wheeler Yuta – Campeón Mundial en Tríos
- Will Ospreay
- Zack Gibson
- Anthony Henry – Lesionado
- Bear
- Bronson
- Dalton Castle – Lesionado
- Peter Avalon
► Luchadoras
- Abadon
- Anna Jay
- Athena – Campeona Mundial de ROH
- Billie Starkz
- Dr. Britt Baker DMD
- «The Virtuosa» Deonna Purrazzo
- Diamante
- Emi Sakura
- Harley Cameron
- Hikaru Shida
- Jamie Hayter
- Julia Hart – Lesionada
- Kamille
- Karen Jarrett
- Kiera Hogan
- Kris Statlander
- Lady Frost
- Leila Grey
- Leyla Hirsch – Lesionada
- Madison Rayne – Inactiva
- Mariah May – Campeona Mundial
- Marina Shafir
- Mercedes Martínez
- «The CEO» Mercedes Moné – Campeona TBS
- Nyla Rose
- Penélope Ford
- Queen Aminata
- Rebel – Inactiva
- Red Velvet – Campeona Mundial de TV de ROH
- Riho – Lesionada
- Ruby Soho – Ausencia por maternidad
- Saraya
- Serena Deeb
- Skye Blue – Lesionada
- Tay Melo – Ausencia por maternidad
- Taya Valkyrie
- Thunder Rosa
- Toni Storm
- Willow Nightingale – Lesionada
- Yuka Sakazaki
- Rachel Ellering
- Trish Adora
► Oficina
- Adam Hopkins – Relaciones Públicas
- Chad Glenn – Director de Finanzas
- Chris Harrington – Vicepresidente de Estrategia Empresarial
- Jake Manning – Merncancía
- Jennifer Pepperman – Vicepresidenta de Desarrollo de Contenido
- Jeremy Flynn – Director de Eventos en Vivo
- Kenny Omega – Vicepresidente Ejecutivo
- Kosha Irby – Director de Operaciones
- Mark Caplan – Director de Licencias y Comercialización
- Margaret Stalvey – Coordinadora Jurídica
- Megha Parekh – Directora Jurídica
- Michael Mansury – Vicepresidente Sénior y Coproductor Ejecutivo
- Nick Jackson – Vicepresidente Ejecutivo
- Nik Sobic – Vicepresidente de Operaciones Comerciales
- QT Marshall – VP
- Shahid Khan – Copropietario
- Shane Emerson – Vicepresidente de Programación y Asociaciones Globales
- Tony Khan – Fundador, Copropietario, Presidente y Director Ejecutivo
- Will Washington – Coordinador Administrativo
► Backstage
- Billy Gunn – Entrenador
- Chris Hero – Entrenador/productor
- Christopher Daniels – Gerente de Relaciones con el Talentos/Entrenador/Vicepresidente ejecutivo interino de AEW
- Dean Malenko – Productor Sénior y Entrenador
- Jerry Lynn – Entrenador y Productor
- Katie Hebner – Asistente de Poducción
- Kevin Matthews – Creativo
- Madison Rayne – Entrenadora
- Pat Buck – Vicepresidente de Desarrollo de Talentos/Productor
- QT Marshall – Entrenador
- Renee Paquette – Productora
- Sarah Stock – Productora y Entrenadora
- Scott Garland – Entrenador y Productor
- Shawn Dean – Coordinador de Extras
- Sonjay Dutt – Vicepresidente de Producción y Coordinación Creativa/Productor
- Tony Chimel – Productor
- Tony Schiavone – Productor Sénior y Asesor Especial de Talentos
► Referees
- Aubrey Edwards
- Brandon Martínez
- Bryce Remsburg
- Mike Posey
- Paul Turner
- Rick Knox
- Stephon Smith
► Mánagers/No luchadores
- Alex Abrahantes – Lucha Bros.
- Don Callis – The Don Callis Family
- Jake «The Snake» Roberts – La Facción Ingobernable
- «Smart» Mark Sterling – Premier Athletes
- Mother Wayne – The Patriarchy
- Negative 1 – The Dark Order
- Prince Nana – Con Swerve Strickland
- Sonjay Dutt – Con Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal y Satnam Singh
- Stokely Hathaway
► Transmisión
- Alex Marvez – Entrevistador
- Amanda Huber – Equipo de Producción/Divulgación Comunitaria
- Excalibur – Comentarista
- Ian Riccaboni – Comentarista
- Jim Ross – Comentarista
- Justin Roberts – Anunciador
- Lexy Nair – Entrevistadora
- Mikey Rukus – Productor musical
- Nigel McGuinness – Comentarista
- Paul Wight – Comentarista
- Renee Paquette – Entrevistadora
- RJ City – Entrevistador
- Sunny Daze – Editor de vídeo
- Taz – Comentarista
- Tony Schiavone – Comentarista/Entrevistador
- Alex Abrahantes – Comentarista en español
- Alvaro Riojas – Comentarista en español
- Günter Zapf – Comentarista en alemán
- Carlos Cabrera – Comentarista en español
- Mike Ritter – Comentarista en alemán
- Norbert Feuillan – Comentarista en francés
- Alain Mistrangélo – Comentarista en francés
► Equipos
- 2Point0 – Angelo Parker y Matt Menard
- The Acclaimed – Max Caster y Anthony Bowens
- Aussie Open – Kyle Fletcher y Mark Davis
- Bullet Club Gold – «Switchblade» Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns
- Butcher & The Blade – Inactivos, The Blade está lesionado
- The Conglomeration – Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy y Rocky Romero
- Dark Order – John Silver y Alex Reynolds
- FTR – Cash Wheeler y Dax Harwood
- Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake y Zack Gibson
- House of Black – Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, Julia Hart
- The Infantry – Carlie Bravo y Shawn Dean
- Iron Savages – Bear y Bronson
- The Learning Tree – Big Bill, Bryan Keith, Chris Jericho
- Lucha Bros. – Rey Fénix y Penta El Zero M
- MxM – Mansoor y Mason Madden
- The Outrunners – Truth Magnum y Turbo Floyd
- The Patriarchy – Christian Cage, Killswitch, Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne
- Private Party – Marq Quen y Isiah Kassidy
- The Righteous – Dutch y Vincent
- Shane Taylor Promotions – Anthony Ogogo, Carlie Bravo, Lee Moriarity, Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean, Trish Adora
- Sons of Texas – Dustin Rhodes y Sammy Guevara
- Spanish Announce Project – Angélico y Serpéntico
- Top Flight – Darius, Dante Martin, Action Andretti
- Wingmen – Anthony Henry y JD Drake
- Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Matt Taven, Michael Bennett, Roderick Strong, Wardlow)
- Young Bucks – Matthew y Nicholas Jackson
- The Vendetta – Deonna Purrazzo y Lyra Valkyrie
- Acclaimed y «Daddy Ass» Billy Gunn
- The Don Callis Family
- HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata, y Samoa Joe
- The Hurt Syndicate – Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MVP
- La Facción Ingobernable
- Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett y Jay Lethal
- Top Flight y Action Andretti
- The Wingmen
- The Don Callis Family – Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, Powerhouse Hobbs, Trent Beretta, y Don Callis
- The Elite – Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, The Young Bucks
- The Gunns – Austin y Colten Gunn
- The Death Riders – Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, PAC