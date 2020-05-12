Como ya lo reportamos aquí en SÚPER LUCHAS, Becky Lynch sorprendió al mundo al entregarle el Campeonato Femenil Raw a Asuka debido al hecho de que está embarazada de Seth Rollins. Por eso, el mundo de la lucha libre reaccionó a través de redes sociales y aquí les traemos una recopilación bastante interesante.

► Embarazo de Becky Lynch

This never happened to Ric Flair. https://t.co/Qt0YKhxqlD — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 12, 2020

"Esto nunca le pasó a Ric Flair".

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

"No tengo idea de lo que pasará de aquí en adelante, pero sé que ustedes hicieron todos mis sueños realidad. Entré al Performance Center en 2013 sin conocer a nadie, y dejaré ese edificio esta misma noche con mi nueva familia. Muchas gracias a todos".

Huge huge huge congrats to @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins beyond excited for you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 12, 2020

"Gran, gran, gran felicitación a Becky Lynch y Seth Rollins. Más que emocionada por ustedes, chicos".

She’s done so many amazing things. Now, @BeckyLynchWWE is going to do the MOST amazing thing. Congratulations, my friend. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 12, 2020

"Ella ha hecho demasiadas cosas asombrosas. Ahora, Becky Lynch va a hacer la cosa MÁS asombrosa. Felicitaciones, mi amiga".

"TAN feliz por ti, Becky Lynch".

Congratulations to my friend @BeckyLynchWWE - time to “go be good” at this next chapter of your life! https://t.co/nfBuhGy0QE — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) May 12, 2020

"Felicitaciones a mi amiga Becky Lynch. ¡Esh ora de que 'vayas a ser buena' en este siguiente capítulo de tu vida!"

Congrats @BeckyLynchWWE! Not every kid gets to say their Mam is The Man, but yours will. Absolutely buzzing for you. ❤ — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) May 12, 2020

"¡Felicitaciones, Becky Lynch! No todo niño puede decir que si mamá es The Man, pero el tuyo lo hará".

Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE !!💝

I’ll never forget your kindness from that time. https://t.co/fmY1h0pen4 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) May 12, 2020

"¡¡Felicitaciones, Becky Lynch!! Nunca voy a olvidar lo amable que fuiste esa vez".

Wow. @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins are going to have one of the most genetically gifted babies of all time.



Congrats. #RAW



pic.twitter.com/5ghzyfwvIn — Sam Roberts (@notsam) May 12, 2020

"Wow. Becky Lynch y Seth Rollins van a tener a uno de los bebés más dotados genéticamente de todos los tiempos. Felicitaciones".

I can't say enough good things about @BeckyLynchWWE. She deserves everything amazing that's about to happen in her life. Thank you and here's to the start of a beautiful chapter in your life with @WWERollins. — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) May 12, 2020

"No puedo decir suficientes cosas buenas acerca de Becky Lynch. Ella se merece todo lo maravilloso que le está por pasar en su vida. Gracias y aquí está el inicio de un hermoso capítulo en tu vida con Seth Rollins".

What theeeee CONGRATS TO @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins on the announcement today!!! Wow. Segment gave me chills on raw. You’re gonna be great parents! And congrats to @WWEAsuka on becoming in the champ 👏🏻👏🏻❤️🔥 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 12, 2020

"¿Qué demonios? ¡¡¡FELICITACIONES A BECKY LYNCH Y A SETH ROLLINS por el anuncio de hoy!!! Wow. Ese segmento me dio escalofríos. ¡Van a ser fantásticos padres! Y felicitaciones a Asuka por convertirse en campeona".

Congrats @BeckyLynchWWE!!! You’re going to be such a great mom. ❤️❤️❤️ — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) May 12, 2020

"¡¡¡Felicitaciones, Becky Lynch!!! Vas a ser una mamá tremendamente genial".

Wow!!! Goosebumps!!! Welcome to the Mommy Club!! It’s a great club to be apart of!! You’ll be an amazing mother like you were a Champ. Xxoo -Brie https://t.co/DTYvZzPwtY — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 12, 2020

"¡¡Wow!! ¡Escalofríos! ¡¡Bienvenida al Club de las Mamitas!! ¡Es un club genial del cual ser parte! Vas a ser una mamá asombrosa así como lo fuiste de campeona. Besos y abrazos".

The biggest congrats to @BeckyLynchWWE!!! What a run she’s having!!! Breaking All-Time @WWE #Raw Championship Records, having an awesome scene on the @SHO_Billions premiere, and now, MOM TO BE!!!! A belated Happy Mother’s Day to you! INCREDIBLE! — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 12, 2020

"¡Las más grandes felicitaciones a Becky Lynch! ¡Qué gran etapa que está teniendo! Rompió el récord con el Campeonato Femenil Raw de todos los tiempos, tuvo una asombrosa escena en la premier de Billions, ¡y ahora VA A SER MAMÁ! ¡Un Feliz Día de las Madres tardío! ¡Increíble!"