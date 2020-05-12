El mundo de la lucha libre reacciona al embarazo de Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch

Como ya lo reportamos aquí en SÚPER LUCHAS, Becky Lynch sorprendió al mundo al entregarle el Campeonato Femenil Raw a Asuka debido al hecho de que está embarazada de Seth Rollins. Por eso, el mundo de la lucha libre reaccionó a través de redes sociales y aquí les traemos una recopilación bastante interesante.

► Embarazo de Becky Lynch

"Esto nunca le pasó a Ric Flair".

"No tengo idea de lo que pasará de aquí en adelante, pero sé que ustedes hicieron todos mis sueños realidad. Entré al Performance Center en 2013 sin conocer a nadie, y dejaré ese edificio esta misma noche con mi nueva familia. Muchas gracias a todos".

"Gran, gran, gran felicitación a Becky Lynch y Seth Rollins. Más que emocionada por ustedes, chicos".

"Ella ha hecho demasiadas cosas asombrosas. Ahora, Becky Lynch va a hacer la cosa MÁS asombrosa. Felicitaciones, mi amiga".

"TAN feliz por ti, Becky Lynch".

"Felicitaciones a mi amiga Becky Lynch. ¡Esh ora de que 'vayas a ser buena' en este siguiente capítulo de tu vida!"

"¡Felicitaciones, Becky Lynch! No todo niño puede decir que si mamá es The Man, pero el tuyo lo hará".

"¡¡Felicitaciones, Becky Lynch!! Nunca voy a olvidar lo amable que fuiste esa vez".

"Wow. Becky Lynch y Seth Rollins van a tener a uno de los bebés más dotados genéticamente de todos los tiempos. Felicitaciones".

"No puedo decir suficientes cosas buenas acerca de Becky Lynch. Ella se merece todo lo maravilloso que le está por pasar en su vida. Gracias y aquí está el inicio de un hermoso capítulo en tu vida con Seth Rollins".

"¿Qué demonios? ¡¡¡FELICITACIONES A BECKY LYNCH Y A SETH ROLLINS por el anuncio de hoy!!! Wow. Ese segmento me dio escalofríos. ¡Van a ser fantásticos padres! Y felicitaciones a Asuka por convertirse en campeona".

"¡¡¡Felicitaciones, Becky Lynch!!! Vas a ser una mamá tremendamente genial".

"¡¡Wow!! ¡Escalofríos! ¡¡Bienvenida al Club de las Mamitas!! ¡Es un club genial del cual ser parte! Vas a ser una mamá asombrosa así como lo fuiste de campeona. Besos y abrazos".

"¡Las más grandes felicitaciones a Becky Lynch! ¡Qué gran etapa que está teniendo! Rompió el récord con el Campeonato Femenil Raw de todos los tiempos, tuvo una asombrosa escena en la premier de Billions, ¡y ahora VA A SER MAMÁ! ¡Un Feliz Día de las Madres tardío! ¡Increíble!"

