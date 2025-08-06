El verano de The Miz: «Sin tiempo para la WWE»

The Miz no ha estado apareciendo en la WWE, empezando por que quedó fuera del evento premium SummerSlam. «The Awesome One» está teniendo un verano intenso. A continuación, recogemos sus recientes declaraciones en The Rich Eisen Show acerca de su participación en el torneo de golf American Century Championship, la filmación de American Gladiators o su fanatismo por los Cleveland Browns de la NFL.

► En palabras de The Miz

American Century Championship

“Empecé todo un canal de YouTube dedicado a mejorar para el American Century Championship. Entrené todos los días con los mejores para vencer a Charles Barkley y otros. Pero llegué y lo perdí todo. Jugué horrible.” “Golpeé a tres personas en el público. Eso te queda en la cabeza cuando estás por hacer un putt. Nadie se veía mejor que nosotros. Travis Matthew me vistió increíble, Mosh me hizo zapatos personalizados. Pero el vuelo de la pelota no lo fue.” “George Kittle me superkickeó por saltarse mi turno. Fue estilo Sweet Chin Music. Me tiró al suelo, y luego Baker Mayfield me dio una cerveza para hacer shotgun. Lo necesitaba.”

Day 1 of the American Century Championship is in the books. Golf’s weird. One day you’re striping it, the next you’re donating balls to Lake Tahoe. Could be my day, could be chaos. Either way, I’m ready. Let’s go! ⛳🔥 #AmericanCenturyChampionship #MizGolf #LakeTahoeBallFund pic.twitter.com/k7dQflmq3h — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 12, 2025

WWE Unreal

“Unreal es un vistazo real detrás de escena de lo que hacemos en WWE. Peyton Manning y NFL Films lo produjeron. Si te gusta Hard Knocks, esto es para ti.” “Ver cómo piensa alguien como Kirk Cousins me hizo sentir que no soy el único loco obsesionado con esto. Hay otros como yo.”

“I love you, Jacob!”

“I love you, Punk!” Jacob Fatu asking CM Punk for a picture 😂 📺 WWE: Unreal pic.twitter.com/yqKkJyxup0 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) August 2, 2025

SummerSlam 2025

“Estuve fuera un mes y medio filmando American Gladiators como nuevo presentador. Intenté entrar en SummerSlam, pero no hubo tiempo para crear una historia. Drew McIntyre olvidó su pasaporte en Reino Unido. Grabé una promo para decir que, si él no podía, yo entraba. Pero encontró cómo volver.”

I’m thrilled to announce I’m the new host of AMERICAN GLADIATORS! The 10-year-old me is screaming. Huge thanks to MGM & Amazon Prime Video for trusting me with this iconic legacy. We’re honoring the original and bringing fresh energy to a whole new generation. AG IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/tJk94agiSf — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 12, 2025

Jelly Roll y Logan Paul

“Muchos fans dicen ‘ese lugar debió ser mío’. Pero Jelly Roll trae una nueva audiencia. Vi cómo transformó su cuerpo para llegar al ring.” “Logan Paul aún no ha mostrado todo su talento. Sentí lo mismo con AJ Styles y Roman Reigns. Él va a ser una estrella.”

Logan Paul just SOARED onto Jelly Roll and crashed through the announce table at SummerSlam! 😲 pic.twitter.com/db7RkuXYq0 — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025

John Cena

«Estoy acostumbrado al ‘Super Cena’. Ahora estamos viendo su última Royal Rumble, su último WrestleMania y su último SummerSlam. Es especial.”

«Damn I missed you man.»

«You got a run in you? ⁰Let’s run then.»

«Y’all know what time it is.»

«Time to go to work.» This moment from John Cena’s #SummerSlam entrance 🥺 pic.twitter.com/6VsZ6dC8ng — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) August 4, 2025

Cleveland Browns

“Creo en Kevin Stefanski. La gente se burla, pero ha sido dos veces entrenador del año. Puede preparar quarterbacks.” “Creo que Dorian Thompson-Robinson o Shedeur Sanders pueden ser nuestro QB franquicia. Depende de quién se destaque.” “Con Pickett tengo dudas. Fue MVP en pretemporada con los Steelers y lo sentaron. Algunos jugadores como Geno Smith y Sam Darnold necesitaron otro equipo para brillar.”

on the road again ✈️ pic.twitter.com/cn8v9PdAPe — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 5, 2025