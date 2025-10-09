Entre tanto desequilibrio con el «crossover» que conforman WWE y TNA, donde Trick Williams y Kelani Jordan portan los dos principales cetros de la promotora de Anthem Sports & Entertainment, este martes en NXT vs. TNA Showdown, los Hardy lograron inclinar un poco la balanza del lado de su actual casa.
Matt y Jeff lograron vencer a DarkState y así, además de retener el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas TNA, conquistaron por primera vez en sus carreras el Campeonato de Parejas NXT. Por ende, ahora, su compromiso titular ante Team 3D en Bound For Glory, según anuncia TNA, tendrá ambos cetros sobre la mesa.
► Cartel de TNA Bound For Glory 2025
He aquí el menú actualizado que presenta TNA Bound For Glory 2025, a celebrarse este domingo 12 de octubre desde el Tsongas Center en la UMass Lowell de Lowell (Massachusetts, EEUU).
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL TNA: Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL KNOCKOUTS: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Indi Hartwell
- CAMPEONATO DE LA DIVISIÓN X: Leon Slater (c) vs. Je’Von Evans
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS TNA Y CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS NXT, ONE FINAL TABLE: The Hardys (c) vs. Team 3D
- HARDCORE WAR: The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers y JDC) vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Jason Hotch y Agent 0)
- CALL YOUR SHOT GAUNTLET: Mance Warner vs. Léi Yǐng Lee vs. 18 participantes por determinar
- Tessa Blanchard vs. Gia Miller
BREAKING: After their historic victory on last night’s #WWENXT, The Hardys vs. Team 3D: One Final Table at #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on PPV and TNA+ THIS SUNDAY will now be for both the TNA and @WWENXT Tag Team Titles!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 8, 2025
Use code GLORY25 to save…