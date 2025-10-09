Entre tanto desequilibrio con el «crossover» que conforman WWE y TNA, donde Trick Williams y Kelani Jordan portan los dos principales cetros de la promotora de Anthem Sports & Entertainment, este martes en NXT vs. TNA Showdown, los Hardy lograron inclinar un poco la balanza del lado de su actual casa.

Matt y Jeff lograron vencer a DarkState y así, además de retener el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas TNA, conquistaron por primera vez en sus carreras el Campeonato de Parejas NXT. Por ende, ahora, su compromiso titular ante Team 3D en Bound For Glory, según anuncia TNA, tendrá ambos cetros sobre la mesa.

He aquí el menú actualizado que presenta TNA Bound For Glory 2025, a celebrarse este domingo 12 de octubre desde el Tsongas Center en la UMass Lowell de Lowell (Massachusetts, EEUU).

BREAKING: After their historic victory on last night’s #WWENXT, The Hardys vs. Team 3D: One Final Table at #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on PPV and TNA+ THIS SUNDAY will now be for both the TNA and @WWENXT Tag Team Titles!



