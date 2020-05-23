Como hemos informado hace unas horas, la luchadora Hana Kimura ha fallecido a la temprana edad de 22 años. Noticia trágica que puede estar relacionada con la depresión y el ciberacoso.

Esto ha llenado de consternación la comunidad de la lucha libre mundial. Muchos profesionales del ring han hablado sobre el deceso de la joven amazona.

► El mundo de la lucha libre reacciona a la muerte de Hana Kimura

"Hana Kimura se ha ido a dormir. Hana parecía peligrosa, pero en realidad era una niña ingenua. Estoy seguro de que quería llegar más alto en la lucha libre. Estaba esperando una lucha con Giulia. Antes de mi cumpleaños, me dijo: 'Déjame cocinar ese día en tu casa, quiero comer contigo y las demás'".

花ちゃん。

かけがえのない大切な仲間を失いました。

心にぽっかりと穴があき、この現実を受け入れることが今は難しいです。 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) May 23, 2020

"Hana-chan, con tu partida, perdí a una compañera irremplazable. Tengo un hueco en mi mente. No sé cómo llenarlo. Es difícil aceptar esta realidad".

"Ahora nadie puede preguntarte por qué sufres. Ya no puedes pedir ayuda. Yo quiero vivir por alguien que me ama, así que ahora quiero que los sentimientos de las personas que te amaron lleguen a ti. Descansa en paz".

狂ってる — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 23, 2020

"No puedo creerlo".

木村花選手

ご冥福を心よりお祈りいたします — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) May 23, 2020

"Hana Kimura, te deseo la mejor de las suertes en tu viaje".

木村花さん、

ご冥福をお祈りします。 — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) May 23, 2020

"Hana Kimura, te deseo todo lo mejor".

心が落ち着かなくて、なにも喉を通らないよ、あぁ — RIHO 里歩 (@riho_gtmv) May 23, 2020

"Me siento tan mal. Es un dolor que no puedo procesar".

"Tengo sentimientos de inseguridad e incredulidad. No esperaba algo así. Rezaré por tu alma".

Qué triste es saber que un miembro de la familia luchistica a nivel mundial, siendo tan joven, haya partido de este mundo por gente estupida y llena de odio. Para algunos de nosotros una palabra es nada, para otros puede causar mucho daño.#RIPHanaKimura — DAGA (@Daga_wrestler) May 23, 2020

Estoy impactada, muy triste, y ni siquiera la conocí, qué tristeza es que nos deje un alma tan joven y talentosa. Mi sentir y pensamientos están con sus queridos 😞😞 #RIPHanaKimura — Zatara Cabrona (@ZataraCabrona) May 23, 2020

Conocí a Hana kimura en el 2018 en Mty y me pareció muy agradable y sonriente, tendría 20 años. Estaba aprendiendo apenas.. Al enterarme que se suicido hace unas horas por bullying de fanáticos, me entristece mucho. Los fans en las redes pueden ser muy crueles. #RIPHanaKimura — Mr. Iguana (@MrIguana) May 23, 2020

This breaks my heart. The Internet can be a cruel disgusting place. RIP to this beautiful young woman. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SbgEyhoqpW — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 23, 2020

"Esto me rompe el corazón. Internet puede ser un lugar asqueroso y cruel. Descanse en paz esta hermosa joven".

I couldn’t imagine dealing with hate on social media at 22. I can barely handle it now. Some of you should be ashamed of yourselves. 💔#HanaKimura #RIPHanaKimura — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) May 23, 2020

"No puedo imaginarme lidiar con el odio en las redes sociales a los 22 años. Apenas puedo lidiar con él ahora. Muchos de ustedes deberían de avergonzarse".

I just heard this news and I’m truly saddened by it. Heartbreaking. Prayers for #HanaKimura and her family. ❤️ https://t.co/gM7gSv9rFB — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2020

"Acabo de escuchar esta noticia y estoy realmente triste por ella. Angustioso. Oraciones por Hana Kimura y su familia".

This is NOT ok. Ppl forget that on the other end of that social media is REAL person. W a family, goals, love & an entire life to live. She was 22yrs old. U want 2 call urself a fan but bully wrestlers on your social media? Ur not, ur a piece of shit. Scum of the earth type shit — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 23, 2020

"Esto NO esta bien. Las personas olvidan que detrás de una red social existe una persona REAL. Una persona con una familia, metas, amor y una vida entera para vivir. Tenía 22 años de edad. ¿Te llamas a ti mismo 'fan' pero intimidas a los luchadores en tus redes sociales? No eres un fan, eres un pedazo de mier... Escoria de la tierra".

Wrestling, reality tv, movies, walking down the street minding your own damn business....IT DOESNT MATTER! Humans should care about each other, not project their own insecurities on others. Negative words and tweets, comments whatever.....they hurt. They affect ppl. https://t.co/VvmJRo2lSS — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 23, 2020

"Lucha libre, reality shows, películas, caminar por la calle ocupándose de sus propios asuntos ... ¡NO IMPORTA! Los humanos deben preocuparse unos por otros, no proyectar sus propias inseguridades en los demás. Palabras negativas y tuits, comentarios lo que sea, duelen. Afectan a las personas".

I am completely sick to my stomach about the news of @hanadayo0903 This cyber bullying needs to stop! She had a bright future. I am so sorry Hana. #RipHanaKimura #HanaKimura — Jessicka Havok (@FearHavok) May 23, 2020

"Estoy completamente enferma del estómago por las noticias de Hana ¡Este ciberacoso debe detenerse! Ella tenía un futuro brillante. Lo siento mucho, Hana".

I didnt even know you and I am crying. Spread love not hate. Words are powerful. ❤️ #riphanakimura — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) May 23, 2020

"Ni siquiera te conocía y estoy llorando. Difundir el amor, no el odio. Las palabras son poderosas".

life gone way too soon.. another loss of our wrestling family, this just sucks.. be better, be kind#RIPHanaKimura — RIGGS (@realscottyriggs) May 23, 2020

"Su vida se fue muy rápido... Otra perdida para nuestra familia luchística. Esto apesta. Sean mejores, sean amables".

Such a kind and wonderful person. Absolutely heartbreaking. Condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP Hana Kimura 💔 https://t.co/Qb3s3Yp7H4 — Bull James (@RealBullJames) May 23, 2020

"Una persona tan amable y maravillosa. Absolutamente desgarrador. Condolencias a su familia y seres queridos".

My sweet @hanadayo0903 why? Just why? People are so cruel and you didn’t deserve this.... #RIP 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mCbcU2CMSf — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) May 23, 2020

"Mi dulce Hana Dayo ¿por qué? ¿Por que? La gente es tan cruel. No te merecías esto".

It would help humanity out a great deal if we could put effort into being kind to one another. RIP Hana Kimura Condolences to her family, and her friends. — Andrew Everett is more athletic than you (@_AndrewEverett) May 23, 2020

"Sería de gran ayuda para la humanidad si pudiéramos esforzarnos por ser amables el uno con el otro. Descanse en paz Hana Kimura. Condolencias a su familia y sus amigos".