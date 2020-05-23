El mundo de la lucha libre reacciona a la muerte de Hana Kimura

Como hemos informado hace unas horas, la luchadora Hana Kimura ha fallecido a la temprana edad de 22 años. Noticia trágica que puede estar relacionada con la depresión y el ciberacoso.

Esto ha llenado de consternación la comunidad de la lucha libre mundial. Muchos profesionales del ring han hablado sobre el deceso de la joven amazona.

► El mundo de la lucha libre reacciona a la muerte de Hana Kimura

"Hana Kimura se ha ido a dormir. Hana parecía peligrosa, pero en realidad era una niña ingenua. Estoy seguro de que quería llegar más alto en la lucha libre. Estaba esperando una lucha con Giulia. Antes de mi cumpleaños, me dijo: 'Déjame cocinar ese día en tu casa, quiero comer contigo y las demás'".

"Hana-chan, con tu partida, perdí a una compañera irremplazable. Tengo un hueco en mi mente. No sé cómo llenarlo. Es difícil aceptar esta realidad".

"Ahora nadie puede preguntarte por qué sufres. Ya no puedes pedir ayuda. Yo quiero vivir por alguien que me ama, así que ahora quiero que los sentimientos de las personas que te amaron lleguen a ti. Descansa en paz".

"No puedo creerlo".

"Hana Kimura, te deseo la mejor de las suertes en tu viaje".

"Hana Kimura, te deseo todo lo mejor".

"Me siento tan mal. Es un dolor que no puedo procesar".

"Tengo sentimientos de inseguridad e incredulidad. No esperaba algo así. Rezaré por tu alma".

"Esto me rompe el corazón. Internet puede ser un lugar asqueroso y cruel. Descanse en paz esta hermosa joven".

"No puedo imaginarme lidiar con el odio en las redes sociales a los 22 años. Apenas puedo lidiar con él ahora. Muchos de ustedes deberían de avergonzarse".

"Acabo de escuchar esta noticia y estoy realmente triste por ella. Angustioso. Oraciones por Hana Kimura y su familia".

"Esto NO esta bien. Las personas olvidan que detrás de una red social existe una persona REAL. Una persona con una familia, metas, amor y una vida entera para vivir. Tenía 22 años de edad. ¿Te llamas a ti mismo 'fan' pero intimidas a los luchadores en tus redes sociales? No eres un fan, eres un pedazo de mier... Escoria de la tierra".

"Lucha libre, reality shows, películas, caminar por la calle ocupándose de sus propios asuntos ... ¡NO IMPORTA! Los humanos deben preocuparse unos por otros, no proyectar sus propias inseguridades en los demás. Palabras negativas y tuits, comentarios lo que sea, duelen. Afectan a las personas".

"Estoy completamente enferma del estómago por las noticias de Hana ¡Este ciberacoso debe detenerse! Ella tenía un futuro brillante. Lo siento mucho, Hana".

"Ni siquiera te conocía y estoy llorando. Difundir el amor, no el odio. Las palabras son poderosas".

"Su vida se fue muy rápido... Otra perdida para nuestra familia luchística. Esto apesta. Sean mejores, sean amables".

"Una persona tan amable y maravillosa. Absolutamente desgarrador. Condolencias a su familia y seres queridos".

"Mi dulce Hana Dayo ¿por qué? ¿Por que? La gente es tan cruel. No te merecías esto".

"Sería de gran ayuda para la humanidad si pudiéramos esforzarnos por ser amables el uno con el otro. Descanse en paz Hana Kimura. Condolencias a su familia y sus amigos".

