Entendemos que el alma de Cody Rhodes, cual Bart Simpson en aquel mítico episodio de The Simpsons, se haya convertido en un meme para el «WWE Universe». Y la empresa ha querido aprovechar tal candencia, creando cinturón propio de tal concepto aristotélico.
Anoche, The Rock volvió a ejercer como particular Diablo en su historia con Rhodes. No sólo por ofrecerle dicho regalo, sino además por presentarle un Ford Raptor y otra vez la promesa de que juntos harían historia. Narrativa un tanto difusa, porque de momento el «Brahma Bull» no ha hecho nada por ser esa figura malvada que ahora muchos comparan con el Vince McMahon que corrompió a Stone Cold en WrestleMania X-Seven.
De cualquier forma, como ya se informó, The Rock espera hoy una respuesta durante Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Y a modo de avance de lo que seguramente exponga allí, el veterano ha querido dirigir estas palabras a Rhodes vía X (Twitter).
Walk side by side with me, my brother @CodyRhodes— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 1, 2025
TONIGHT the City of TORONTO will never be the same when you become my champion and give me your soul.
The American Nightmare will live forever.
Do the right thing, and I’ll see you tonight at the Rogers Centre
~ final boss… pic.twitter.com/PyKm77Pg7J
«Camina junto a mí, mi hermano
«ESTA NOCHE la ciudad de TORONTO nunca será la misma cuando te conviertas en mi campeón y me des tu alma.
«The American Nightmare vivirá para siempre.
«Haz lo correcto, y te veré esta noche en el Rogers Centre
«~ final boss»
Molestia en WWE por The Rock y Elimination Chamber 2025
► Cartel de Elimination Chamber: Toronto
A partir de las 7 pm ET, SUPERLUCHAS le ofrecerá la mejor cobertura en directo de Elimination Chamber: Toronto. He aquí el menú luchístico del evento premium.
- CÁMARA DE ELIMINACIÓN VARONIL POR UNA OPORTUNIDAD AL CAMPEONATO WWE EN WRESTLEMANIA 41: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins
- CÁMARA DE ELIMINACIÓN FEMENIL POR UNA OPORTUNIDAD AL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL WWE EN WRESTLEMANIA 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez
- Trish Stratus y Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax y Candice LeRae
- UNSANCTIONED MATCH: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens
- Cómo ver Elimination Chamber: Toronto | Superluchas
- WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2025 | Resultados en vivo | Superluchas