Entendemos que el alma de Cody Rhodes, cual Bart Simpson en aquel mítico episodio de The Simpsons, se haya convertido en un meme para el «WWE Universe». Y la empresa ha querido aprovechar tal candencia, creando cinturón propio de tal concepto aristotélico.

Anoche, The Rock volvió a ejercer como particular Diablo en su historia con Rhodes. No sólo por ofrecerle dicho regalo, sino además por presentarle un Ford Raptor y otra vez la promesa de que juntos harían historia. Narrativa un tanto difusa, porque de momento el «Brahma Bull» no ha hecho nada por ser esa figura malvada que ahora muchos comparan con el Vince McMahon que corrompió a Stone Cold en WrestleMania X-Seven.

De cualquier forma, como ya se informó, The Rock espera hoy una respuesta durante Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Y a modo de avance de lo que seguramente exponga allí, el veterano ha querido dirigir estas palabras a Rhodes vía X (Twitter).

Walk side by side with me, my brother @CodyRhodes



TONIGHT the City of TORONTO will never be the same when you become my champion and give me your soul.



The American Nightmare will live forever.



Do the right thing, and I’ll see you tonight at the Rogers Centre



~ final boss… pic.twitter.com/PyKm77Pg7J