El Campeonato Mundial Femenil del CMLL se defenderá en AEW All Out 2024

Las hostialidades existentes entre Willow Nightingale y Kris Statlander apuntan a extenderse un poco más. Dentro de una semana volverán a verse las caras, esta vez en AEW All In, aunque bajo duelo de parejas, acompañadas de Tomohiro Ishii y Stokely Hathaway, respectivamente. Si bien no habrá que esperar mucho hasta un nuevo mano a mano. 

El pasado 31 de julio, Statlander derrotó a Nightingale, ganándose así una oportunidad por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil del CMLL que porta «The Babe With the Power». Y según se anunció anoche durante Collision, Statlander cobrará su tentativa en All Out 2024

Asimismo, el choque de All In tendrá importancia extra, porque la dupla ganadora podrá escoger una estipulación para el 1 vs. 1 que veremos 13 días después

Superluchas - Dos mujeres con cabello afro sentadas en un sofá discutiendo emocionadas sobre el evento Nuevo combate para la Hora Cero de AEW Worlds End.
© All Elite Wrestling

 

► Cartel provisional de AEW All Out 2024

Todavía muy primerizo, les recuerdo cómo luce por ahora el menú luchístico de AEW All Out 2024, PPV que tendrá lugar el 7 de septiembre desde la NOW Arena de Hoffman States (Illinois, EEUU). 

  • CAMPEONATO AMERICANO AEW: MJF o Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC
  • CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DEL CMLL, ESTIPULACIÓN POR DETERMINAR: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Kris Statlander

 


Rafael Indi (Sevilla, 1987) rafaelinaresindiano@gmail.com | @rafael_indi

