Eddie Kingston es conocido por no callarse nada y recientemente estuvo hablando de los pilares de AEW en una serie de publicaciones en redes sociales que repasamos a continuación. Siempre es divertido leer al controvertido y veterano luchador, así como también descubrir cómo sus diatribas se convierten en historias en los encordados.

► Eddie Kingston, contra los pilares de AEW

Please understand if anyone likes someone I don't like that is fine. I have my reasons and there is a lot of backstage stuff on why I don't like certain people. Again I'm not judging them , I just don't want to be around then. But also I like to talk shit so maybe….. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 8, 2023

“Por favor, comprende que si a alguien le gusta alguien que a mí no me gusta, está bien. Tengo mis razones y hay muchas cosas entre bastidores sobre por qué no me gusta cierta gente. Nuevamente, no los estoy juzgando, simplemente no quiero estar cerca. Pero también me gusta hablar mi*rda así que tal vez…“.

I can fight them in or out of the ring. Yes I am a emotional king (mad) so I am still learning how to deal with shit. But again when Tony is done protecting certain "pillars" let's see if they are as great as he thinks. Again folks there is a lot ofninside baseball you don't….. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 8, 2023

“Puedo luchar contra ellos dentro o fuera del ring. Sí, soy un rey emocional (loco), así que todavía estoy aprendiendo a lidiar con la mi*rda. Pero nuevamente, cuando Tony termine de proteger ciertos ‘pilares’, veamos si son tan buenos como él piensa. De nuevo, amigos, hay mucho béisbol interno que no…”.

Need to know so just watch the shows and understand I truly and honestly will do whatever the fuck I want and force certain cowards in wrestling to make a move or get the fuck out the way. Again when they are done being protected. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 8, 2023

“Tienes que saberlo, así que solo mira los programas y entiende que real y honestamente haré lo que me dé la gana y forzaré a ciertos cobardes en la lucha libre a hacer un movimiento o salir del camino. Nuevamente cuando terminen de estar protegidos”.

I stretch one "pillar" granted I lost (Surprising I know) but at this point in my career I just want to fight. Fuck a belt fuck a win I just want to see fear in the eyes of the boss favorites. And then smile back at the hotel room knowingly win or lose in the ring I mentally win. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 8, 2023

“Perdí (sorprendente, lo sé) pero en este punto de mi carrera solo quiero pelear. A la mi*rda un cinturón, a la mi*rda una victoria. Solo quiero ver miedo en los ojos de los favoritos del jefe. Y luego devolverle la sonrisa a la habitación del hotel a sabiendas de que ya sea que gane o pierda en el ring, mentalmente gano”.

Yeah I can't tweet for shit lolol some of it don't make sense but it makes sense to me. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 8, 2023

“Sí, no puedo twittear por una mi*rda jajaja, algo de eso no tiene sentido, pero tiene sentido para mí“.

“Mira Dynamite y Rampage“.

Side note since we need to see his world champ 3 times within a hour and a half when it is a two hour show. Fuck ortiz fuck house of black and fuck the roster. Born aline die alone I tried. I don't need anyone including mox and penta. Fuck everyone. Especially the "pillars " — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 9, 2023

“Nota al margen ya que necesitamos ver a su campeón mundial 3 veces en una hora y media cuando es un espectáculo de dos horas. Que se j*da Ortiz, que se j*da House of Black y que se j*da el elenco. No necesito a nadie, incluidos Jon Moxley y Penta El Zero M. A la mi*rda todos. Especialmente los ‘pilares'”.

¿Qué te parecen las palabras de Eddie Kingston?