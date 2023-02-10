Eddie Kingston, contra los pilares de AEW

Eddie Kingston es conocido por no callarse nada y recientemente estuvo hablando de los pilares de AEW en una serie de publicaciones en redes sociales que repasamos a continuación. Siempre es divertido leer al controvertido y veterano luchador, así como también descubrir cómo sus diatribas se convierten en historias en los encordados.

► Eddie Kingston, contra los pilares de AEW

“Por favor, comprende que si a alguien le gusta alguien que a mí no me gusta, está bien. Tengo mis razones y hay muchas cosas entre bastidores sobre por qué no me gusta cierta gente. Nuevamente, no los estoy juzgando, simplemente no quiero estar cerca. Pero también me gusta hablar mi*rda así que tal vez…“.

 

“Puedo luchar contra ellos dentro o fuera del ring. Sí, soy un rey emocional (loco), así que todavía estoy aprendiendo a lidiar con la mi*rda. Pero nuevamente, cuando Tony termine de proteger ciertos ‘pilares’, veamos si son tan buenos como él piensa. De nuevo, amigos, hay mucho béisbol interno que no…”.

“Tienes que saberlo, así que solo mira los programas y entiende que real y honestamente haré lo que me dé la gana y forzaré a ciertos cobardes en la lucha libre a hacer un movimiento o salir del camino. Nuevamente cuando terminen de estar protegidos”.

“Perdí (sorprendente, lo sé) pero en este punto de mi carrera solo quiero pelear. A la mi*rda un cinturón, a la mi*rda una victoria. Solo quiero ver miedo en los ojos de los favoritos del jefe. Y luego devolverle la sonrisa a la habitación del hotel a sabiendas de que ya sea que gane o pierda en el ring, mentalmente gano”.

“Sí, no puedo twittear por una mi*rda jajaja, algo de eso no tiene sentido, pero tiene sentido para mí“.

Mira Dynamite y Rampage“.

“Nota al margen ya que necesitamos ver a su campeón mundial 3 veces en una hora y media cuando es un espectáculo de dos horas. Que se j*da Ortiz, que se j*da House of Black y que se j*da el elencoNo necesito a nadie, incluidos Jon Moxley y Penta El Zero M. A la mi*rda todos. Especialmente los ‘pilares'”.

¿Qué te parecen las palabras de Eddie Kingston?

