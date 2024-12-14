Descubrimos quiénes van a estar narrando, comentando y ocupando el rol de anfitriones de WWE Satuday Night’s Main Event cuando solo faltan unas horas para que de comienzo el último evento premium de WWE en 2024 en el estadio Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum en la ciudad de Uniondale en el estado de Nueva York. La actual edición XXXVII será la primera que la compañía realiza desde Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXVI, que fue en 2008.
► El equipo de transmisión
The full #SNME broadcast team will consist of Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Joe Tessitore, and Jesse Ventura.
Joe and Jesse will host (Jesse scheduled to call the Cody/Owens match), while Cole and McAfee will do the heavy lifting on commentary. Attire is going to be similar to old… pic.twitter.com/OyXnQRT3BP
— Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ph.D. (@chrisprolific) December 14, 2024
«El equipo de transmisión completo Saturday Night’s Main Event estará formado por Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Joe Tessitore y Jesse Ventura.
Joe y Jesse serán los anfitriones (Jesse está programado para narrar el combate Cody/Owens), mientras que Cole y McAfee se encargarán de la parte pesada de los comentarios. La vestimenta será similar a la de los episodios de la vieja escuela, con Jesse luciendo las boas«.
- Booker T ve a Kevin Owens derrotando a Cody Rhodes en WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
- El hijo de Jesse Ventura lo reconectó con la WWE: «Fue asistente de Sean Penn».
Es interesante apuntar que CM Punk se ofrece a comentar:
«Tengo que sacar esto de mi sistema. Puede que mañana por la noche esté haciendo comentarios con Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura en Saturday Night’s Main Event. Tengo que relajarme. Que nos pongan en Peacock, hermano.»
CM Punk just teased joining commentary with Jesse Ventura tomorrow at Saturday Night’s Main Event 👀🔥
He’s doing commentary for CFFC tonight at Atlantic City which is a 3 hour drive from Long Island where the show is happening tomorrow night, so Punk might potentially show up! pic.twitter.com/QfyYMeZWlU
— Teffo (@Teffo_01) December 14, 2024
Prepárate para la velada echando un vistazo al cartel.
- CAMPEONATO INDISPUTABLE WWE: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO COMPLETO: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky.
- TORNEO POR EL CAMPEONATO FEMENIL DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS, FINAL: Chelsea Green vs. Michin
- Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre.
Y si quieres saber todo lo que va a suceder no te pierdas la cobertura de Súper Luchas.
WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT XXXVII | Resultados en vivo | Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens