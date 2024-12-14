Detalles del equipo de transmisión de WWE SNME | CM Punk se ofrece a comentar

por
WWE Live Saturday Night's Main Event

Descubrimos quiénes van a estar narrando, comentando y ocupando el rol de anfitriones de WWE Satuday Night’s Main Event cuando solo faltan unas horas para que de comienzo el último evento premium de WWE en 2024 en el estadio Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum en la ciudad de Uniondale en el estado de Nueva York. La actual edición XXXVII será la primera que la compañía realiza desde Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXVI, que fue en 2008.

► El equipo de transmisión

«El equipo de transmisión completo Saturday Night’s Main Event estará formado por Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Joe Tessitore y Jesse Ventura.

Joe y Jesse serán los anfitriones (Jesse está programado para narrar el combate Cody/Owens), mientras que Cole y McAfee se encargarán de la parte pesada de los comentarios. La vestimenta será similar a la de los episodios de la vieja escuela, con Jesse luciendo las boas«.

Es interesante apuntar que CM Punk se ofrece a comentar:

«Tengo que sacar esto de mi sistema. Puede que mañana por la noche esté haciendo comentarios con Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura en Saturday Night’s Main Event. Tengo que relajarme. Que nos pongan en Peacock, hermano.»

Prepárate para la velada echando un vistazo al cartel.

Y si quieres saber todo lo que va a suceder no te pierdas la cobertura de Súper Luchas.

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT XXXVII | Resultados en vivo | Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

