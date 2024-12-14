Descubrimos quiénes van a estar narrando, comentando y ocupando el rol de anfitriones de WWE Satuday Night’s Main Event cuando solo faltan unas horas para que de comienzo el último evento premium de WWE en 2024 en el estadio Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum en la ciudad de Uniondale en el estado de Nueva York. La actual edición XXXVII será la primera que la compañía realiza desde Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXVI, que fue en 2008.

The full #SNME broadcast team will consist of Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Joe Tessitore, and Jesse Ventura.

Joe and Jesse will host (Jesse scheduled to call the Cody/Owens match), while Cole and McAfee will do the heavy lifting on commentary. Attire is going to be similar to old… pic.twitter.com/OyXnQRT3BP

— Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ph.D. (@chrisprolific) December 14, 2024