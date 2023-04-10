DEFY The Realest | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento DEFY The Realest de la compañía DEFY Wrestling realizado el 8 de abril en el Washington Hall en Seattle, Washington.
- BLP At Squared Circle Expo | Resultados e imágenes.
- West Coast Pro Home Of Killers | Resultados e imágenes.
Tonight! What an insanely stacked card. See y'all at Washington Hall pic.twitter.com/vtfASNt7Vs
— Manny (@BeastModeManny) April 8, 2023
> DEFY The Realest
Como siempre, primero vamos con los resultados de las luchas y después con las imágenes del show. Cabe mencionarse que este fue probablemente uno de los eventos independientes más interesantes del fin de semana. Y también que la tercera lucha Nick Wayne contra Swerve Strickland es oficial para el AEW Dynamite del 12 de julio.
- Campeonato Femenil DEFY: Vert Vixen venció a Miyu Yamashita para retener el título
- The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra y Harv Sihra) vencieron a Ethan HD y Miles Deville
- Cody Chhun venció a Michael Oku
- Marina Shafir venció a Nicole Matthews
- Gauntlet Match: Christopher Daniels venció a Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus y Randy Myers
- Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno y Guillermo Rosas vencieron a Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl y Ricky Gibson) y Levi Cooper
- Campeonato Mundial DEFY: Nick Wayne venció a Swerve Strickland para ganar el título
This was an amazing collision. Glad both guys were ok after. @defyNW pic.twitter.com/2kB0BjQkm6
— Scotty Nobelt (@scottynobelt) April 9, 2023
Swerve's House, no more. 🏚
It's Wayne's World now. 🌎
And we're all just living in it…
Photo: @kittydoom@defyNW @thenickwayne @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/7yGDR6hS03
— Blurrygil -He/Him- #BLM #TransRightsAreHumanRights (@blurrygil) April 10, 2023
New @defyNW champion @thenickwayne pic.twitter.com/dds355mLWU
— Myron (@MyronEyre) April 9, 2023
the way @defyNW lights up when the @BollywoodBoyz hit the ring. couple shots of them bringing the energy pic.twitter.com/j72zgXW6cZ
— Tripp Page (@tripppage) April 9, 2023
Visualize 🎻 https://t.co/RwLsf9ceVL
— Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) April 9, 2023
Anytime any where @miyu_tjp ! https://t.co/nM0wSbYy1D
— VertVixen – Player One 🎮 (@VertVixen) April 9, 2023
Man this super powerbomb from @swerveconfident to @thenickwayne was insane @defyNW #DEFYTheRealest pic.twitter.com/ME2gV17KE4
— Future Joey (@JoeyJohnela) April 9, 2023
Cowboy Uno chants at @defyNW tonight #DEFYTheRealest pic.twitter.com/hsOatfgjuD
— Future Joey (@JoeyJohnela) April 9, 2023
Ready for @defyNW !!!! Let’s go! Huge card for #therealest pic.twitter.com/2045ha9Kzr
— Scotty Nobelt (@scottynobelt) April 9, 2023
También puedes repasar todo lo sucedido la semana pasada en las grandes compañías:
- RAW 3 de abril 2023 | Resultados | El Raw después de WrestleMania.
- NXT 4 de abril 2023 | Resultados | Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones.
- DYNAMITE 5 de abril 2023 | Resultados | The Gunns vs. FTR.
- IMPACT! Wrestling 6 de abril 2023 | Resultados | PCO vs. Eddie Edwards.
- ROH 7 de abril 2023 | Resultados | Dos campeonatos en juego.
- SMACKDOWN 7 de abril 2023 | Resultados | Rhea Ripley, la nueva reina.
- BATTLE OF THE BELTS VI | Resultados | Orange Cassidy vs. Dralístico.
- NJPW SAKURA GÉNESIS 2023| Resultados | Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA.
- RAMPAGE 7 de abril 2023 | Resultados | Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart.