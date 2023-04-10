DEFY The Realest | Resultados e imágenes

Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento DEFY The Realest de la compañía DEFY Wrestling realizado el 8 de abril en el Washington Hall en Seattle, Washington.

Tonight! What an insanely stacked card. See y'all at Washington Hall pic.twitter.com/vtfASNt7Vs — Manny (@BeastModeManny) April 8, 2023

> DEFY The Realest

Como siempre, primero vamos con los resultados de las luchas y después con las imágenes del show. Cabe mencionarse que este fue probablemente uno de los eventos independientes más interesantes del fin de semana. Y también que la tercera lucha Nick Wayne contra Swerve Strickland es oficial para el AEW Dynamite del 12 de julio.

Campeonato Femenil DEFY : Vert Vixen venció a Miyu Yamashita para retener el título

The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra y Harv Sihra) vencieron a Ethan HD y Miles Deville

Cody Chhun venció a Michael Oku

Marina Shafir venció a Nicole Matthews

Gauntlet Match: Christopher Daniels venció a Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus y Randy Myers

Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno y Guillermo Rosas vencieron a Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl y Ricky Gibson) y Levi Cooper

Campeonato Mundial DEFY: Nick Wayne venció a Swerve Strickland para ganar el título

This was an amazing collision. Glad both guys were ok after. @defyNW pic.twitter.com/2kB0BjQkm6 — Scotty Nobelt (@scottynobelt) April 9, 2023

the way @defyNW lights up when the @BollywoodBoyz hit the ring. couple shots of them bringing the energy pic.twitter.com/j72zgXW6cZ — Tripp Page (@tripppage) April 9, 2023

