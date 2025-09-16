Dax Harwood: «Me retiraré si pierdo en AEW All Out»

Echando un vistazo al afiche que presenta AEW All Out 2025, Adam Copeland supone la única y gran figura promocional del PPV. Una decisión de marquetin nada gratuita, pues el show tendrá lugar en Canadá. Y para rizar el rizo, Copeland hará equipo con Christian Cage, otro canadiense, para medirse a los villanescos FTR, luego de que estos intentaran poco menos que asesinar a «The Rated-R Superstar» meses atrás.
Con todo, parece que este encuentro no estelarizará la velada, en favor de otros puntos de mayor notoriedad en el cartel. Pero Dax Harwood quiere concederle un bombo extra, al dejar la siguiente respuesta a un seguidor que quiso conocer sus planes en caso de perder ante Copeland y Cage.
I’ll retire from being an in-ring competitor
— Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) September 15, 2025
«Me retiraré de ser competidor»
FTR podrían colgar las botas mañana y dejarían un legado como pocas duplas en la historia de la industria. Afortunadamente, parece tratarse más de, como expuse, una jocosa manera de conceder «hype» al evento.
► Cartel de AEW All Out 2025
Desde la Scotiabank Arena en Toronto tendrá lugar el 20 de septiembre nueva entrega de All Out, cuyo menú provisional es el siguiente.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL AEW: «Hangman» Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW, LUCHA A CUATRO BANDAS: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla
- CAMPEONATO UNIFICADO AEW, LUCHA A TRES BANDAS: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. luchador por determinar
- CAMPEONATO TBS: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Rhio
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS AEW, CUADRANGULAR DE ESCALERAS: Brodido (Brody King y Bandido) (c) vs. tres parejas por determinar
- Adam Copeland y Christian Cage vs. FTR
- LUCHA DE ATAÚD: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
- The Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley y Shelton Benjamin) vs. Ricochet y Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun y Toa Liona)
- LUCHA DE MESAS Y TACHUELAS: Mark Briscoe vs. MJF
- Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill
Two of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history stand across from one another for the first time ever!
What happens when Adam Copeland and Christian Cage battle FTR at #AEWAllOut?
Pre-order NOW via the link in our bio as All Out comes to HBO Max LIVE September 20th at 3/12pm… pic.twitter.com/m4DlfrRE8U
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 12, 2025
