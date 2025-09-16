Dax Harwood: «Me retiraré si pierdo en AEW All Out»

Echando un vistazo al afiche que presenta AEW All Out 2025, Adam Copeland supone la única y gran figura promocional del PPV. Una decisión de marquetin nada gratuita, pues el show tendrá lugar en Canadá. Y para rizar el rizo, Copeland hará equipo con Christian Cage, otro canadiense, para medirse a los villanescos FTR, luego de que estos intentaran poco menos que asesinar a «The Rated-R Superstar» meses atrás.

Con todo, parece que este encuentro no estelarizará la velada, en favor de otros puntos de mayor notoriedad en el cartel. Pero Dax Harwood quiere concederle un bombo extra, al dejar la siguiente respuesta a un seguidor que quiso conocer sus planes en caso de perder ante Copeland y Cage.

«Me retiraré de ser competidor»

FTR podrían colgar las botas mañana y dejarían un legado como pocas duplas en la historia de la industria. Afortunadamente, parece tratarse más de, como expuse, una jocosa manera de conceder «hype» al evento.

► Cartel de AEW All Out 2025

Desde la Scotiabank Arena en Toronto tendrá lugar el 20 de septiembre nueva entrega de All Out

 

