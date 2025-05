Dave Meltzer: «Chelsea Green seguirá en WWE TV»

Chelsea Green sufrió una lesión desafiando a Zelina Vega intentando recuperar el Campeonato Femenil de Estados Unidos de WWE en Saturday Night’s Main Event. Ella misma reaccionaba así después del evento:

Me tonight !!! It’s absolutely INSANE!!! I was like “Whaaat just happened?!” The ref turns to me and I thought he said “You won” but he said “Your nose is broken” and I was like “WHAT” and he said “Your nose is broken” !!!! and I was like “WAIT—EXCUSE ME?!”

I’m not even mad… pic.twitter.com/A7KK7UoELI

— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 25, 2025