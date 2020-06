View this post on Instagram

Usually, I like to be the only one in the mask but these days it’s essential that we all look out for each other. One way we can do this is by wearing our protective masks. Protect yourself and everyone around you while looking sharp in the new @rootsoffight masks. Available now at rootsoffight.com - sold in packs of two, or spend $130 and get a pack for free. #Booyaka619Mask #rootsoffight