Cuando Collision haga acto de presencia en la programación televisiva, este show será siempre el último antes de cada PPV de la casa Élite. Pero todavía esta condición recae sobre Rampage, cada viernes. Y mañana, numerosos talentos que de momento no han sido anunciados para Double or Nothing verán acción en combates que AEW desveló ayer durante Dynamite.

He aquí lo concretado. Todos los encuentros tienen a equipos en liza.

Recordemos que Rampage se graba inmediatamente después de Dynamite, pero en SUPERLUCHAS evitaremos dar “spoilers”. Tal vez como consecuencia de alguna de estas luchas, AEW amplíe el cartel de Double or Nothing, que luce así.

Toni Storm looks to reclaim the @AEW Women’s World Championship against Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing 🍿



Watch #AEWDoN this Sunday at 8pm ET streaming live in the B/R app. Tap in to purchase now: https://t.co/4yL7H4ZKK2 pic.twitter.com/ighMGhgObX