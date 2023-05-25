Cuando Collision haga acto de presencia en la programación televisiva, este show será siempre el último antes de cada PPV de la casa Élite. Pero todavía esta condición recae sobre Rampage, cada viernes. Y mañana, numerosos talentos que de momento no han sido anunciados para Double or Nothing verán acción en combates que AEW desveló ayer durante Dynamite.
He aquí lo concretado. Todos los encuentros tienen a equipos en liza.
- La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico y Preston Vance) vs. The Acclaimed y Billy Gunn
- Hikaru Shida y Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose y Marina Shafir
- Ethan Page y The Gunns vs. rivales por determinar
- Lee Moriarty y Big Bill vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta y Chuck Taylor)
► El episodio “Go-Home” de Rampage
Recordemos que Rampage se graba inmediatamente después de Dynamite, pero en SUPERLUCHAS evitaremos dar “spoilers”. Tal vez como consecuencia de alguna de estas luchas, AEW amplíe el cartel de Double or Nothing, que luce así.
-
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL AEW: MJF (c) vs. Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy vs. Sammy Guevara
-
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm
-
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS AEW: FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett y Jay Lethal
-
CAMPEONATO TNT, LUCHA DE ESCALERAS: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage
-
CAMPEONATO TBS: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
-
CAMPEONATO INTERNACIONAL AEW, BLACKJACK BATTLE ROYAL: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. QT Marshall vs. Aaron Solo vs. Ricky Starks vs. 16 luchadores por concretar
-
ANARCHY IN THE ARENA: The Elite (Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Page y The Young Bucks) vs. Blackpool Combat Club
-
LUCHA NO SANCIONADA, SABU COMO “SPECIAL GUEST ENFORCER”: Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole
-
CONTRATO DE ETHAN PAGE EN JUEGO: The Hardys y Brother Zay vs. Ethan Page y The Gunns
Toni Storm looks to reclaim the @AEW Women’s World Championship against Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing 🍿— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 24, 2023
Watch #AEWDoN this Sunday at 8pm ET streaming live in the B/R app. Tap in to purchase now: https://t.co/4yL7H4ZKK2 pic.twitter.com/ighMGhgObX