Cuatro luchas por equipos anunciadas para AEW Rampage

Cuando Collision haga acto de presencia en la programación televisiva, este show será siempre el último antes de cada PPV de la casa Élite. Pero todavía esta condición recae sobre Rampage, cada viernes. Y mañana, numerosos talentos que de momento no han sido anunciados para Double or Nothing verán acción en combates que AEW desveló ayer durante Dynamite

He aquí lo concretado. Todos los encuentros tienen a equipos en liza. 

  • La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico y Preston Vance) vs. The Acclaimed y Billy Gunn
  • Hikaru Shida y Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose y Marina Shafir
  • Ethan Page y The Gunns vs. rivales por determinar
  • Lee Moriarty y Big Bill vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta y Chuck Taylor)
► El episodio “Go-Home” de Rampage

Recordemos que Rampage se graba inmediatamente después de Dynamite, pero en SUPERLUCHAS evitaremos dar “spoilers”. Tal vez como consecuencia de alguna de estas luchas, AEW amplíe el cartel de Double or Nothing, que luce así. 

 

 

 

