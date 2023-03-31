Cuatro luchas anunciadas para la Zero Hour de ROH Supercard of Honor 2023

Uno no sabe muy bien dónde acaba AEW y empieza ROH, así que cada semana, los carteles de la compañía del honor siempre son una sorpresa.

Y volvemos a comprobarlo esta tarde con los últimos anuncios sobre Supercard of Honor que ha hecho Tony Khan. Todos ellos para la previa del PPV, denominada “Zero Hour”, y todos en forma de 1 vs. 1.

Por una parte, Konosuke Takeshita, “All Elite”, irá contra Willie Mack. A priori, el añadido más interesante, considerando la calidad de ambos. 

Por otra, Jeff Cobb, visto el miércoles en Dynamite (bajo contrato con NJPW), se medirá a Tracy Williams, otrora habitual de ROH.

Como tercer mano a mano, Stu Grayson, de nuevo luchador de la casa Élite, tiene previsto enfrentarse a Slim J, miembro de The Trustbusters. 

Y en el plano femenil, Willow Nightingale y Miranda Alize se encontrarán sobre la lona. Alize fue regular de ROH durante el último año de la era SBG y el pasado jueves fue derrotada por Billie Starkz en el episodio semanal emitido vía HonorClub. 

Konosuke Takeshita vs Willie Mack ROH Supercard of Honor 2023
► Previa y show principal, cerrados

En teoría, no debemos esperar nuevos añadidos. He aquí el la oferta luchística que presenta ROH Supercard of Honor 2023, a celebrarse desde el Galen Center de Los Ángeles (California). 

 

[ZERO HOUR]

  • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack

  • Stu Grayson vs. Slim J

  • Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams 

  • Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize

 

 

