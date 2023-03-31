Uno no sabe muy bien dónde acaba AEW y empieza ROH, así que cada semana, los carteles de la compañía del honor siempre son una sorpresa.

Y volvemos a comprobarlo esta tarde con los últimos anuncios sobre Supercard of Honor que ha hecho Tony Khan. Todos ellos para la previa del PPV, denominada “Zero Hour”, y todos en forma de 1 vs. 1.

Por una parte, Konosuke Takeshita, “All Elite”, irá contra Willie Mack. A priori, el añadido más interesante, considerando la calidad de ambos.

Por otra, Jeff Cobb, visto el miércoles en Dynamite (bajo contrato con NJPW), se medirá a Tracy Williams, otrora habitual de ROH.

Como tercer mano a mano, Stu Grayson, de nuevo luchador de la casa Élite, tiene previsto enfrentarse a Slim J, miembro de The Trustbusters.

Y en el plano femenil, Willow Nightingale y Miranda Alize se encontrarán sobre la lona. Alize fue regular de ROH durante el último año de la era SBG y el pasado jueves fue derrotada por Billie Starkz en el episodio semanal emitido vía HonorClub.

En teoría, no debemos esperar nuevos añadidos. He aquí el la oferta luchística que presenta ROH Supercard of Honor 2023, a celebrarse desde el Galen Center de Los Ángeles (California).

