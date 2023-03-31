Uno no sabe muy bien dónde acaba AEW y empieza ROH, así que cada semana, los carteles de la compañía del honor siempre son una sorpresa.
Y volvemos a comprobarlo esta tarde con los últimos anuncios sobre Supercard of Honor que ha hecho Tony Khan. Todos ellos para la previa del PPV, denominada “Zero Hour”, y todos en forma de 1 vs. 1.
Por una parte, Konosuke Takeshita, “All Elite”, irá contra Willie Mack. A priori, el añadido más interesante, considerando la calidad de ambos.
Por otra, Jeff Cobb, visto el miércoles en Dynamite (bajo contrato con NJPW), se medirá a Tracy Williams, otrora habitual de ROH.
Como tercer mano a mano, Stu Grayson, de nuevo luchador de la casa Élite, tiene previsto enfrentarse a Slim J, miembro de The Trustbusters.
Y en el plano femenil, Willow Nightingale y Miranda Alize se encontrarán sobre la lona. Alize fue regular de ROH durante el último año de la era SBG y el pasado jueves fue derrotada por Billie Starkz en el episodio semanal emitido vía HonorClub.
► Previa y show principal, cerrados
En teoría, no debemos esperar nuevos añadidos. He aquí el la oferta luchística que presenta ROH Supercard of Honor 2023, a celebrarse desde el Galen Center de Los Ángeles (California).
-
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL ROH: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
-
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL ROH: Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki
-
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS ROH VACANTE; LUCHA DE ESCALERAS “REACH FOR THE SKY”: The Lucha Brothers vs. Aussie Open vs. Top Flight vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush y Dralístico) vs. The Kingdom
-
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE TELEVISIÓN ROH: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
-
CAMPEONATO PURO ROH: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
-
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE TRÍOS ROH: The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun y Toa Liona) (c) vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian y Metalik
-
MEGACAMPEONATO AAA: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia
[ZERO HOUR]
-
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack
-
Stu Grayson vs. Slim J
-
Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams
-
Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize
If you're around LA today, this will one of the best shows of 2023, with one of the biggest live crowds in @ringofhonor 21+ year history here in tonight, + tickets still available at https://t.co/7NMs0i1qVJ!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2023
If you're not in LA, don't miss a surefire classic TONIGHT live on ppv! pic.twitter.com/uBpbbPtyrM