View this post on Instagram

On this day back in 2001 Bill asked me to help him launch the WORLDS FIRST XBOX. Bill’s ambition was to change the world of video games forever – and he did just that. Happy to say that years later, my relationship with @microsoft is still going strong as we continue to partner up to bring XBox’s and joy to Make-A-Wish kids and kids in need around the world. What’s special about Bill and worth incredible praise is that he’s as generous as he is brilliant. With all of his admirable self-made success, he’s also dedicated his life to philanthropy in education, health and poverty. A true genius and business mogul of our generation who inspires me to continue to build with two hands, make impact and give back every step of the way. Good times, my friends. In my shades 🕶😂🤦🏽‍♂️ #OGXBox