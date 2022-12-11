Claudio Castagnoli nuevo Campeón Mundial ROH

En la lucha número doce de ROH Final Battle 2022, la octava televisada en PPV, se realizó un combate titular por el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo ROH entre Chris Jericho, el actual monarca, y su retador número uno, Claudio Castagnoli.
Castagnoli le extendió la mano a Jericho, pero este se la pateó y se fue del ring a atacar a los comentaristas, quienes lograron escapar. Luego, Jericho luchó con Castagnoli en Ringside, este lo tiró de nuevo al ring. Castagnoli luego le cayó encima con una plancha cruzada a Jericho y le dio varios golpes con el codo en la cabeza.
► Claudio Castagnoli recupera el Campeonato Mundial de Peso Completo ROH
Posteriormente, Castagnoli revirtió un Codebreaker de Jericho y le esquivó un Judas Effect para luego aplicarle el Neutralizer y conseguir una cuenta en dos segundos.
El final de la lucha llegó a los 17 minutos y 10 segundos, cuando Castagnoli le aplicó su famoso Helicóptero, también conocido como The Swing o The Split a Chris Jericho en muchas ocasiones, con varios giros, hasta que el réferi vio que el canadiense se rindió en el aire, y el réferi ordenó el final de la lucha, declarando ganador al suizo. Este es el segundo reinado de Castagnoli.
