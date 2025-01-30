Lejos quedan ya los tiempos donde el único gran evento anual de proporciones colosales en WWE era WrestleMania. La cada vez mayor megalomanía de la empresa, ahora impulsada por su nueva edad de oro, se extiende ya a otros shows tradicionales de su calendario. Y junto a WrestleMania, Royal Rumble es el que posee un renombre establecido casi de similar pedigrí.

Este año, Indianápolis ha tenido la suerte de albergar la inminente nueva edición de esta cita, y con ella, la escena independiente, que si bien no ha decidido acudir tan en masa como durante un «WrestleMania Weekend», tiene previstas varias funciones en pos de sacar rédito de la presencia del gigante estadounidense sobre «Naptown».

A continuación, pues, daré cuenta de cinco que, bajo criterio personal, suponen las citas «satélite» más destacables en los próximos días.

► La Indianápolis alternativa

[Viernes 31 de abril]

REVOLVER Square Game

(7 pm ET, Fountain Square Theatre, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Myron Reed (c) vs. Trey Miguel por el Campeonato REVOLVER; Masha Slamovich vs. Ace Austin; Steve Maclin vs. Paul Walter Hauser

GCW Up All Night

(11 pm ET, Fountain Square Theatre, TrillerTV)

Ojo: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Myron Reed por el Campeonato JCW; Gahbage Daddies (Cole Radrick y Alec Price) (c) vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch y Reed Bentley) vs. Bang And Matthews (Davey Bang y August Matthews) por el Campeonato de Parejas GCW; Gringo Loco vs. Calvin Tankman

[Sábado 1 de febrero]

WrestleARTS 21

(12 pm ET, Irving Theater, sin plataforma de emisión definida)

Ojo: Hoodfoot vs. Brandon Prophet; Laynie Luck vs. Rachel Armstrong; Heather Monroe vs. Blair Onyx

NAP/F1ght/ASÉ Luv: A Celebration Of Black Indie Wrestling

(2 pm ET, Fountain Square Theatre, IWTV)

Ojo: Myron Reed vs. Suge D vs. Darius Carter vs. Isaiah Broner, Championship Summit 4-Way; Leon Ruffin y Killionaires Club (Ken Broadway y J Boujii) vs. Northern Anna Posse (Calvin Tankman, Chase Holliday y Hoodfoot); Uglee Gang (Jordan Holt y Zay Vega) vs. The Audacity (Treehouse Lee y Saieve Al Sabah)

[Domingo 2 de febrero]

NAP Out Tha Gate

(2 pm ET, Fountain Square Theatre, IWTV)

Ojo: Josh Crane vs. Calvin Tankman; NOVA (Noah Veil y Athrun Amada) (c) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean y Carlie Bravo) vs. Rachel Armstrong y Mackenzie Morgan vs. Camaro Jackson y Mike Outlaw por el Campeonato de Parejas NAP

