Chris Curtis apelará derrota ante Kelvin Gastelum

Chris Curtis cree que le robaron contra Kelvin Gastelum en UFC 287. Curtis (30-10 MMA, 4-2 UFC) perdió una decisión cerrada de Fight of the Night ante Gastelum (18-8 MMA, 12-8 UFC) el sábado pasado en Miami.

Los tres jueces otorgaron a Gastelum los Rounds 1 y 2, pero Curtis cree que un cabezazo involuntario que lo sacudió es lo que le costó el Round 2 y potencialmente la pelea.

El luchador de Xtreme Couture se despotricó en Twitter y dijo que planea presentar una apelación por la pérdida.

Pensé que gané, los números lo respaldan. Lucha dura y buena para KG, pero ese cabezazo me costó la lucha en la óptica. A pesar de que sucedió, me las arreglé para empatar el ronda en golpes. Eso apesta… eso realmente apesta.

¿Peleó más duro? ¿En realidad? ¿Cómo un fotn y ganando el round después de recibir un fuerte golpe de cabeza ilegal? Vete a la mierda.

Para ganar un poco de tiempo. Finalmente me levanté, pero me tomó otros 30 segundos más o menos sacudirme las telarañas. Lol, viendo el video, literalmente me levanté y comencé a balancearme en piloto automático. No se ha flasheado en algunos años. Olvidé cómo era eso.

No lo se hombre Presentar una apelación ahora, ese es mi enfoque principal

