Chris Curtis apelará derrota ante Kelvin Gastelum

Chris Curtis cree que le robaron contra Kelvin Gastelum en UFC 287. Curtis (30-10 MMA, 4-2 UFC) perdió una decisión cerrada de Fight of the Night ante Gastelum (18-8 MMA, 12-8 UFC) el sábado pasado en Miami.

Los tres jueces otorgaron a Gastelum los Rounds 1 y 2, pero Curtis cree que un cabezazo involuntario que lo sacudió es lo que le costó el Round 2 y potencialmente la pelea.

El luchador de Xtreme Couture se despotricó en Twitter y dijo que planea presentar una apelación por la pérdida.

I thought I won, the numbers back it it. Tough fight and good for KG, but that headbutt cost me the fight on optics. Even with it happening, I still managed to tie the round on strikes. That sucks… that really fucking sucks. pic.twitter.com/YfYbfZNvyl — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 9, 2023

Pensé que gané, los números lo respaldan. Lucha dura y buena para KG, pero ese cabezazo me costó la lucha en la óptica. A pesar de que sucedió, me las arreglé para empatar el ronda en golpes. Eso apesta… eso realmente apesta.

Fought harder? Really? Like a fotn and winning the round after getting ko'd from an illegal headbutt hard? Fuck off you cabbage — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 11, 2023

¿Peleó más duro? ¿En realidad? ¿Cómo un fotn y ganando el round después de recibir un fuerte golpe de cabeza ilegal? Vete a la mierda.

To buy a little time. Finally got up but it took me another 30 seconds or so to shake the cobwebs off. Lol watching the video I literally got up a d started swinging on auto pilot. Haven't been flashed in a few years. Forgot what that was like. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 10, 2023

Para ganar un poco de tiempo. Finalmente me levanté, pero me tomó otros 30 segundos más o menos sacudirme las telarañas. Lol, viendo el video, literalmente me levanté y comencé a balancearme en piloto automático. No se ha flasheado en algunos años. Olvidé cómo era eso.

I don't know man. Filing an appeal now so that's my main focus — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 11, 2023

No lo se hombre Presentar una apelación ahora, ese es mi enfoque principal