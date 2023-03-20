CCW Breakout 22 | Resultados

Las compañías más grandes (WWEAEWNJPWIMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor. Ahora vamos con los resultados e imágenes del evento CCW Breakout 22 de la compañía Coastal Championship Wrestling celebrado el 18 de marzo de 2023 en la arena CCW Arena en Pompano Beach, Florida, Estados Unidos.

> CCW Breakout 22

  • Eddie Valentine venció a Criston
  • Xander Frost venció a Pistol Black
  • Campeonato de Parejas CCW: The Qrown (Leonis Khan y Maximus Khan) (c) vencieron a Elliot Qrow & Gio Steez
  • Ozzy Kilmeister (con Invidia) venció a The Smooth Operator
  • Campeonato de Peso Completo CCW: Ariel Levy (c) venció a Steve Beck
  • Stallion Rogers venció a Saieve Al Sabah
  • Cha Cha Charlie venció a Willie Liv
  • Jackal Stevens venció a Allan Martínez

