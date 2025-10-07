Cartel definitivo de Crown Jewel Perth

Ya lo adelantó Dave Meltzer horas antes: WWE tenía previsto que Roman Reigns y Bronson Reed estelarizaran Crown Jewel Perth. Y aunque entonces este duelo no estaba anunciado, anoche durante Monday Night Raw se confirmó.

Pero con una puntualización: Reigns y Reed no tendrán un mano a mano estándar, sino una «Australian Street Fight» («Pelea Callejera Australiana»), dadas las hostialidades que estos se guardan desde hace ya algún tiempo. Y es que hace poco más de un mes se enfrentaron en Clash In Paris, con victoria de «The Tribal Chief».

Seguidamente, el cartel provisional de Crown Jewel Perth, a celebrarse este sábado 11 de octubre desde la RAC Arena en Perth (Australia)

Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed will battle it out in an Australian Street Fight this Saturday at #WWECrownJewel!



📍 @RACArena

📺 @espn App in the U.S. and @netflix internationally pic.twitter.com/2d1z2qWT18