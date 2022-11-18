Cartel completo para IMPACT! Over Drive

Bound For Glory dejó un sabor un tanto agridulce en los seguidores de Impact Wrestling, considerando el buen momento creativo por el que pasa la empresa. Y aquellas controvertidas decisiones tendrán importante visibilidad en Over Drive, especial que veremos esta noche.

Pero no se estima que afecten demasiado al devenir del especial, que ayer parece cerró su cartel con los añadidos de la concreción del torneo por el Campeonato de la División X vacante, un choque entre Motor City Machine Guns y Bullet Club (Ace Austin y Chris Bey) por ser los nuevos contendientes al Campeonato Mundial de Parejas Impact y una lucha a seis bandas entre Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Kenny King, Yuya Uemura, Bhupinder Gujjar y Jason Hotch.

Over Drive, a celebrarse hoy 18 de noviembre desde Old Forester’s Paristown Hall de Lousville (Kentucky), presenta el siguiente menú.

[COUNTDOWN TO OVER DRIVE]

