Cartel completo para IMPACT! Over Drive

Bound For Glory dejó un sabor un tanto agridulce en los seguidores de Impact Wrestling, considerando el buen momento creativo por el que pasa la empresa. Y aquellas controvertidas decisiones tendrán importante visibilidad en Over Drive, especial que veremos esta noche.
Pero no se estima que afecten demasiado al devenir del especial, que ayer parece cerró su cartel con los añadidos de la concreción del torneo por el Campeonato de la División X vacante, un choque entre Motor City Machine Guns y Bullet Club (Ace Austin y Chris Bey) por ser los nuevos contendientes al Campeonato Mundial de Parejas Impact y una lucha a seis bandas entre Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Kenny King, Yuya Uemura, Bhupinder Gujjar y Jason Hotch.
► Impact pone la directa
Over Drive, a celebrarse hoy 18 de noviembre desde Old Forester’s Paristown Hall de Lousville (Kentucky), presenta el siguiente menú.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL IMPACT: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL KNOCKOUTS; LAST KNOCKOUT STANDING MATCH: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS IMPACT: Heath y Rhino (c) vs. Matt Cardona y Brian Myers
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS KNOCKOUTS: The Death Dollz (c) vs. Tasha Steelz y Savannah Evans
- SI MICKIE JAMES PIERDE DEBERÁ RETIRARSE: Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde
- FINAL DEL TORNEO POR EL CAMPEONATO DE LA DIVISIÓN X VACANTE: Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus
- LUCHA DE MESAS: Bully Ray vs. Moose
[COUNTDOWN TO OVER DRIVE]
- OPORTUNIDAD POR EL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS IMPACT: MCMG vs. Bullet Club
- Rich Swann vs. Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch
.@FrankieKazarian NEEDS to win the IMPACT World Championship at #OverDrive.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 18, 2022
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/xBW9AlIJC2#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rSHwICHUuH