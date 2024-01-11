Otro reto a Bryan Danielson en NJPW: Shingo Takagi

Bryan Danielson venció a Kazuchika Okada en Wrestle Kindgom 18 -fue la primera lucha de cinco estrellas de 2024- y al día siguiente se unió a «The Rainmaker», Jon Moxley y Tomohiro Ishii en un combate de equipos que perdieron ante TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste y Zack Sabre Jr.) en New Year Dash. Ahora, «The American Dragon» tiene previsto enfrentarse al mencionado «Submission Master» en The New Beginning in Osaka. Sus manos están llenas pero aún así le ha salido otro desafío en NJPW.

It’s a monster card for The New Beginning in Osaka February 11！ BULLET CLUB War Dogs and United Empire settle their differences inside a steel cage! For the first time ever in Japan- Bryan Danielson vs Zack Sabre Jr and much more!https://t.co/nlLk3U2d7i#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/syJb44u3di — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 10, 2024

► Shingo Takagi reta a Bryan Danielson

«Si quieres, ¿por qué no luchamos en Japón este año, el año del dragón?«, le propone Shingo Takagi en su reciente entrevista con Tokyo Sports.

Igualmente, «The Dragon» también está ocupado, de hecho, este próximo sábado va a enfrentar a «The Death Rider» en Battle in the Valley 2024. Ello después de haber perdido el Campeonato de Peso Abierto NEVER ante Tama Tonga en WK, de haber reunido a Los Ingobernables de Japón en una lucha que perdieron ante Just 5 Guys en el evento siguiente y de haber derrotado ayer a Masaaki Mochizuki en DG Open The New Year Gate. Con todo esto, todavía quiere verse las caras con Danielson más adelante.

► Battle in the Valley 2024

En espera de conocer la respuesta del también luchador de AEW, conozcamos el cartel del nuevo show de New Japan:

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Lucha sin descalificación: Shingo Takagi vs. Jon Moxley

Matt Riddle y un luchador misterioso vs. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. y Bad Dude Tito)

CAMPEONATO FEMENIL STRONG: Giulia (c) vs. Trish Adora

CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS DE PESO ABIERTO STRONG: Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo y El Phantasmo) (c) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors y Alex Coughlin)

TJP vs. David Finlay

Máscara Dorada y Volador Jr. vs. Rocky Romero y Soberano Jr.

Jacob Fatu, Fred Rosser y Shota Umino vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson y Royce Isaacs)

Lucha para retar al Campeonato Femenil STRONG: Viva Van vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Lucha Strong Survivor: Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy