Bryan Danielson, Ric Flair y más en Starrcast Texas

Los días 11 y 12 de julio, durante el fin de semana de AEW All In: Texas, se llevará a cabo el evento Starrcast Texas en el Sheraton Arlington Hotel. Entre los primeros luchadores anunciados para participar en el mismo se encuentran algunos de los nombres más reconocibles de la actualidad y de todos los tiempos.

► Starrcast Texas

He’s a former AEW World Champion—and one of the most decorated wrestlers of all-time! «The American Dragon» is coming to Starrcast Texas July 11-12! Get your bracelets to meet Bryan Danielson now! LINK BELOW. pic.twitter.com/ZWI9LVxiX9 — Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 5, 2025

¡Es un ex campeón mundial de AEW y uno de los luchadores más condecorados de todos los tiempos!

¡»The American Dragon» llega a Starrcast Texas los días 11 y 12 de julio!

¡Consigue tus pulseras para conocer a Bryan Danielson ahora! ENLACE ABAJO.

He’s a 16-time World Champion. One of the greatest ever in the ring—and on the mic. «The Nature Boy» is strutting his way to Starrcast Texas! WOOOOO! Get your bracelets to meet @RicFlairNatrBoy now! LINK BELOW. pic.twitter.com/s2QHQV9Xj4 — Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 5, 2025

¡Es 16 veces campeón mundial! Uno de los más grandes de todos los tiempos, tanto en el ring como con el micrófono.

¡»The Nature Boy» llega con estilo a Starrcast Texas! ¡WOOOOO!

¡Consigue tus pulseras para conocer a

@RicFlairNatrBoy

ahora! ENLACE ABAJO.

Who’s the first official guest announced for Starrcast Texas this July? 👀 In the words of Tony Schiavone… «IT’S STIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNGGG!” That’s right — The Icon himself is headed to Arlington for Starrcast Texas! Get your bracelets to meet @Sting now! LINK BELOW. pic.twitter.com/DVEpbpNloq — Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 5, 2025

He’s the current reigning AEW World Champion. From the Death Riders—Jon Moxley is headed to Starrcast Texas! Get your bracelets to meet Jon Moxley now! LINK BELOW. pic.twitter.com/2EpZ10JaY0 — Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 5, 2025

Él es el actual campeón mundial de AEW.

Desde los Death Riders—¡Jon Moxley llega a Starrcast Texas!

¡Consigue tus pulseras para conocer a Jon Moxley ahora! ENLACE ABAJO.

She is the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion. She is Timeless—and she is making her way to Starrcast Texas! Get your bracelets to meet Toni Storm & Luther now! LINK BELOW. pic.twitter.com/mQsbITo2hj — Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 5, 2025

Ella es la actual Campeona Mundial Femenina de AEW.

Ella es Atemporal y ¡está de camino a Starrcast Texas!

¡Consigue tus pulseras para conocer a Toni Storm y Luther ya! ENLACE ABAJO.

The legendary Bull Nakano is heading to Starrcast Texas! 🇯🇵 Get your bracelets to meet Bull Nakano now! LINK BELOW. pic.twitter.com/inbWuLdA6U — Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 5, 2025

¡El legendario Bull Nakano se dirige a Starrcast Texas! 🇯🇵

¡Consigue tus pulseras para conocer a Bull Nakano ya! ENLACE A CONTINUACIÓN.

SPECIAL LIMITED TIME HOTEL OFFER#Starrcast is proud to be the official convention partner of #AEWAllIn! Take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to stay at the Hilton Arlington! Act FAST because rooms WILL sell out! Info + Reservations: https://t.co/r1FCLgccb6 pic.twitter.com/6VeMg0Prie — Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 4, 2025