Bryan Danielson, Ric Flair y más en Starrcast Texas

por
Bryan Danielson

Los días 11 y 12 de julio, durante el fin de semana de AEW All In: Texas, se llevará a cabo el evento Starrcast Texas en el Sheraton Arlington Hotel. Entre los primeros luchadores anunciados para participar en el mismo se encuentran algunos de los nombres más reconocibles de la actualidad y de todos los tiempos.

► Starrcast Texas

¡Es un ex campeón mundial de AEW y uno de los luchadores más condecorados de todos los tiempos!

¡»The American Dragon» llega a Starrcast Texas los días 11 y 12 de julio!

¡Consigue tus pulseras para conocer a Bryan Danielson ahora! ENLACE ABAJO.

¡Es 16 veces campeón mundial! Uno de los más grandes de todos los tiempos, tanto en el ring como con el micrófono.

¡»The Nature Boy» llega con estilo a Starrcast Texas! ¡WOOOOO!

¡Consigue tus pulseras para conocer a
@RicFlairNatrBoy
ahora! ENLACE ABAJO.

 

Él es el actual campeón mundial de AEW.

Desde los Death Riders—¡Jon Moxley llega a Starrcast Texas!

¡Consigue tus pulseras para conocer a Jon Moxley ahora! ENLACE ABAJO.

Ella es la actual Campeona Mundial Femenina de AEW.

Ella es Atemporal y ¡está de camino a Starrcast Texas!

¡Consigue tus pulseras para conocer a Toni Storm y Luther ya! ENLACE ABAJO.

¡El legendario Bull Nakano se dirige a Starrcast Texas! 🇯🇵

¡Consigue tus pulseras para conocer a Bull Nakano ya! ENLACE A CONTINUACIÓN.

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos