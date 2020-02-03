Paige es criticada por aumento de busto y Bea Priestley y su hermano la apoyan

Paige

La unión entre las mujeres hace la fuerza. Recientemente, Paige sorprendió al mundo al dar a conocer su tercer aumento de busto en sus 27 años de vida.

Y las críticas sin fundamento alguno de muchas personas inundaron las redes. Uno de sus hermanos, y Bea Priestley de AEW, la defendieron públicamente.

► Bea Priestley defiende a Paige

Bea Priestley defiende a Paige

Después de todo, ¿a quién le afecta si Paige quiere aumentarse el busto cuantas veces desee? El dinero es de ella y su cuerpo es de ella. Pero aquí hay una crítica:

«A la izquierda, quien ella alguna vez fue… a la derecha, quien es ahora. Muy triste. Parece una persona totalmente diferente a esa hermosa niña rebelde y natural que conquistó NXT y el elenco principal, y nuestros corazones, alguna vez. Alguna vez también fue mi luchadora favorita«.

Su madre, Saraya Knight, fue la primera en reaccionar al aumento de su hija y defenderla:

«Ella se movió a los Estados Unidos para llegar a WWE a los 18 años. Ahora tiene 27 años, y ella ha ido al infierno y ha vuelto y HA TENIDO que trabajar… Mi hija es asombrosa, y prefiero verla que luzca de esta manera, a verla rota. Ella es una sobreviviente, y ahora ella está feliz. Ella es feliz».

La propia Paige se pronunció y su hermano Roy Knight la defendió.

— ¿Saben qué? No hoy. (Risas) Les daré, borrar y bloquear.

— No importa si eres una celebridad o un del Concejo de Estado (tú eres ambas, risas). Nadie tiene el derecho de hacerte matoneo, estoy orgulloso de ti por defenderte, hermanita… hay algunos idiotas horribles por ahí. Eres la mejor versión tuya actualmente, mental y físicamente. Te ves fantástica.

«Más el hecho de cómo las personas son rápidas para juzgar y derribar a otras personas. Es suficiente estrés y presión esta en el ojo público, sin mencionar ser menospreciada en las redes sociales, y que te digan cómo deberías ‘lucir’, en lugar de elegir TÚ como quieres verte«.

Bea Priestley – Oli Sandler Bea Priestley defiende a Paige

Los ataques no quedaron ahí, no reproduciremos más, pero básicamente culpan a Saraya por no llevar a su hija a un psicólogo por tantos problemas que ha tenido y para mejorar su autoestima, permitiendo que un busto prominente suba su autoestima. Otros están de acuerdo con las cirugías de Paige, por el motivo que sean.

También se criticó a Paige y Bea por decir que quienes critican a las mujeres son gordos nerds:

