La unión entre las mujeres hace la fuerza. Recientemente, Paige sorprendió al mundo al dar a conocer su tercer aumento de busto en sus 27 años de vida.

Y las críticas sin fundamento alguno de muchas personas inundaron las redes. Uno de sus hermanos, y Bea Priestley de AEW, la defendieron públicamente.

► Bea Priestley defiende a Paige

Después de todo, ¿a quién le afecta si Paige quiere aumentarse el busto cuantas veces desee? El dinero es de ella y su cuerpo es de ella. Pero aquí hay una crítica:

Who she once was… who she is now. So sad. Looks like a totally different person from that natural rebel beautiful girl that conquered NXT and main roster once, and our hearts. 😞 Once my fav female wrestler. @RealPaigeWWE pic.twitter.com/l152Y1Y6pE — Lissette Encarnación (@Lissetteenro) February 2, 2020

«A la izquierda, quien ella alguna vez fue… a la derecha, quien es ahora. Muy triste. Parece una persona totalmente diferente a esa hermosa niña rebelde y natural que conquistó NXT y el elenco principal, y nuestros corazones, alguna vez. Alguna vez también fue mi luchadora favorita«.

Su madre, Saraya Knight, fue la primera en reaccionar al aumento de su hija y defenderla:

She was 18 years old when she moved to usa for @WWE, she is 27 now, and she has also been to hell and back and HAD to have work done…. my daughter is amazing and I would rather her look this way than seeing her broken. She's a survivor and she is now happy, She is beautiful https://t.co/XdPinXrFta — Julia Hamer (@RealsarayaK) February 2, 2020

«Ella se movió a los Estados Unidos para llegar a WWE a los 18 años. Ahora tiene 27 años, y ella ha ido al infierno y ha vuelto y HA TENIDO que trabajar… Mi hija es asombrosa, y prefiero verla que luzca de esta manera, a verla rota. Ella es una sobreviviente, y ahora ella está feliz. Ella es feliz».

La propia Paige se pronunció y su hermano Roy Knight la defendió.

Doesn’t matter if your a celebrity or council estate (your both 😂) no ones has the right too bully you,proud of you for defending yourself sis..there’s some proper horrible wankers out there, your the best your been mentally and physically your looking fantastic 👌 x — Roy Knight (@RealRoyKnight) February 2, 2020

— ¿Saben qué? No hoy. (Risas) Les daré, borrar y bloquear.

— No importa si eres una celebridad o un del Concejo de Estado (tú eres ambas, risas). Nadie tiene el derecho de hacerte matoneo, estoy orgulloso de ti por defenderte, hermanita… hay algunos idiotas horribles por ahí. Eres la mejor versión tuya actualmente, mental y físicamente. Te ves fantástica.

More the fact how people are quick to place judgement and bringing other people down. It’s enough stress and pressure being in the public eye let alone getting belittled on social media and being told how you ‘should’ look instead of how YOU want to look. https://t.co/V95rX3wJHF — Bea Priestley ビープリーストリー (@BeaPriestley) February 2, 2020

«Más el hecho de cómo las personas son rápidas para juzgar y derribar a otras personas. Es suficiente estrés y presión esta en el ojo público, sin mencionar ser menospreciada en las redes sociales, y que te digan cómo deberías ‘lucir’, en lugar de elegir TÚ como quieres verte«.

Los ataques no quedaron ahí, no reproduciremos más, pero básicamente culpan a Saraya por no llevar a su hija a un psicólogo por tantos problemas que ha tenido y para mejorar su autoestima, permitiendo que un busto prominente suba su autoestima. Otros están de acuerdo con las cirugías de Paige, por el motivo que sean.

También se criticó a Paige y Bea por decir que quienes critican a las mujeres son gordos nerds:

You are goals 😍 https://t.co/24zN0CrRcx — Bea Priestley ビープリーストリー (@BeaPriestley) February 2, 2020