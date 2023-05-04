Alex Shelley regresará a Beyond Wrestling

La mitad del legendario The Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley hará su regreso a Beyond Wrestling. Shelley se ha agregado al debut de Beyond en Lowell en mayo. La última vez que Shelley apareció en un ring de Beyond Wrestling fue en “Fete Forever” en diciembre de 2021.

El evento “Mills Of The Gods” tendrá lugar el domingo 28 de mayo y se transmitirá en vivo por IWTV. Algunos de los luchadores y combates incluyen a:

