Alex Shelley regresará a Beyond Wrestling

La mitad del legendario The Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley hará su regreso a Beyond Wrestling. Shelley se ha agregado al debut de Beyond en Lowell en mayo. La última vez que Shelley apareció en un ring de Beyond Wrestling fue en “Fete Forever” en diciembre de 2021.
El evento “Mills Of The Gods” tendrá lugar el domingo 28 de mayo y se transmitirá en vivo por IWTV. Algunos de los luchadores y combates incluyen a:
- Alec Price vs. Alex Coughlin
- Megan Bayne vs. B3CCA
- Masha Slamovich
- Akira
- Tyree Taylor
- Anastasia Morningstar
- The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller and Kylon King)
- Ichiban
- Ryan Clancy
- Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan)
- Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black)
- Richard Holliday
El evento se llevará a cabo en Taffeta, a solo minutos del Tsongas Center. Las entradas ya están a la venta. Conviértalo en un encabezado doble con NXT Battleground que tendrá lugar esa noche.